Confidence in the von der Leyen Commission and the report cards of the budget laws

Top of the agenda

The day of truth – After this week’s psychodrama in Brussels over Raffaele Fitto and Teresa Ribera, with the groups arguing until the last second before giving their green light, the day of truth finally arrives for the new European Commission. The Strasbourg Parliament is called to vote of confidence in Ursula von der Leyen’s team on Wednesday 27 November in the Plenary.

The total majority – The German People’s Party only needs a simple majority of the 720 deputies in the Chamber, a result it will certainly achieve. But bets are underway in Brussels on how many will support the new college after the recent controversies and rifts. It is very difficult (if not impossible) for von der Leyen to replicate the result of July when he obtained 401 votes.

The Greens out, inside the ECR (in part) – The president has certainly lost the support of the 53 Greens parliamentarians, disappointed by the approval of Fitto as vice president, but also of part of the socialists (the French delegation and perhaps the German and Belgian ones). On the other hand, he gained the support of the Brothers of Italy and part of the ECR. Considering that there will be several snipers in the same majority, vdL could receive 350 to 360 votes this time.

Public accounts report cards – The judgments on the budget laws of the Twenty-seven arrive on Tuesday 26 November. For Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni it will be the last autumn package before leaving the executive, while Valdis Dombrovskis will continue to thrash the member states, having been chosen in the new commission in the role of Commissioner for Economy.

France observed special – In the dock there will be France, which was called to approve a blood and tears budget to reduce the deficit monsters which this year is expected to exceed 6%, double the 3% limit imposed by the treaties. Italy, which has a deficit of 3.8%, has already negotiated a seven-year recovery plan.

Other hot topics

The handover – It’s not just at Palazzo Berlaymont that things are about to change, even across the street, at Palazzo Europa, a new era is about to begin. From 1 December Antonio Costa will be the new president of the European Council. The handover ceremony is scheduled for Friday 29 November, with the Belgian Charles Michel passing the scepter to the Portuguese.

Netanyahu’s arrest – The arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accused together with his former Defense Minister of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza, will be among the topics at the center of the G7 discussions Foreign Ministers which will be held in Fiuggi and Anagni on Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th. European countries are divided on how to respond to the request.

The post Iohannis in Romania – Romania goes to the polls today (Sunday 24th) for the first round of the presidential elections in which the country’s future will be chosen after the decade under the leadership of the outgoing Klaus Iohannis. There are 14 candidates for succession but the main ones are: the centre-left prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, the progressive Elena Lasconi, the former far-right ultra George Simion and the former centre-right prime minister Nicolae Ciuca.

Irish at the polls – On Friday 29 November it will be the Irish people’s turn to go to the polls to renew their Parliament, the Dáil Éireann. The centre-right Fine Gael, in government since 2011, could remain in power for the fourth legislature allowed, according to polls. However, the radical left of Sinn Fein, the main opposition party and former political arm of the IRA, is growing.

And the Icelanders too – Even in Iceland (which is not a member of the EU) citizens are called to renew the parliament, the Alþingi, after the collapse of the government last month. The Nordic country has been led since 2021 by a grand coalition consisting of the conservative Independence Party, the (center-right) Progressive Party and the left-wing Green Movement.

Defense Quintet in Berlin – German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius will welcome his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto and those of France, Poland and the United Kingdom on Monday 25th to discuss together measures to strengthen security and defense in Europe. Ukraine will certainly be a central part of the discussion, with Warsaw leading the European effort to increase support for Kiev in anticipation of US disengagement.

Merkel’s memoirs – Angela Merkel’s long-awaited autobiography will be published on Tuesday 26 November, and will be in bookstores in over 30 countries. For the occasion, the former chancellor, who governed Germany for 16 years, will discuss with journalist Anne Will on stage in Berlin. Merkel, who usually avoids the limelight, has several interviews scheduled to promote her book.

EU Parliament

The European Parliament meets in plenary in Strasbourg.

Support Kiev – With a resolution to be voted on Thursday 28 November, Parliament will reiterate the need to continue supporting Ukraine in the war against Russia, especially after the arrival of thousands of North Korean soldiers on the front. The topic is increasingly topical following the election of Donald Trump, which could lead to a US disengagement from the conflict.

No more smoking even outdoors – With a resolution to be voted on Thursday 28th, Parliament will express its proposed position on the Commission’s recommendation to impose smoking bans in outdoor bars and restaurants, at bus stops and in places frequented by children such as parks and zoos. MEPs are divided over whether or not to include electronic cigarettes and those with heated tobacco.

Violence against women – On the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, Monday 25 November, MEPs will hold a debate on the current situation and emerging trends in combating the phenomenon both within the EU and globally, and on what the Union can do to improve the situation.

Budget 2025 – In addition to giving the green light to the new Commission on Wednesday 27th, deputies are expected to approve the budget for next year. This is 200 billion euros, a budget 6% larger than this year’s, which means an increase of 10 billion euros.

EU Council

Improve education – At the EU Education Council on Monday 25 November the Twenty-Seven will aim to adopt a recommendation on how to make careers in higher education more attractive, with the aim of attracting better professors and improving service. Other topics on the agenda include a discussion on how to offer more opportunities to young people living in rural and remote areas.

Legacy of sporting events – At the Culture and Sport Council on Tuesday 26 November, ministers will aim to agree conclusions on promoting a lasting legacy of major sporting events and discuss the role of libraries in developing media literacy.

Draghi’s lesson – At the Competitiveness Council on Thursday 28 November 2024, the Twenty-Seven are called to approve their conclusions on the future of European competitiveness based on the inputs of the report drawn up by Mario Draghi. Ministers will also hold a debate on how to simplify European regulations and make the bloc’s legislation more effective.

The new cohesion – At the EU Cohesion Council also on Thursday 28 November, ministers will discuss how to strengthen the fundamental elements of cohesion policy and improve the shared management of funds, a task that will be entrusted to Vice President Fitto. The Council is then called to approve conclusions on how to tackle the demographic challenges in the EU, a focus of the Hungarian presidency.

European research – At the Competitiveness (Research and Space) Council on Friday 29 November, ministers are expected to agree on conclusions on how to overcome the fragmentation of the European Research Area. An interim evaluation of the space program and the strengthening of European skills in the space sector is also foreseen.

EU Court of Justice

Nord Stream 2 – Two Court rulings expected on Wednesday 27 November. The first on an appeal by Nord Stream 2 against the EU directive on gas pipelines which provides for the separation of transport structures from those of production and supply and another on an appeal by HSBC against a 34 million euro EU fine for participation in a cartel in the derivatives market.

Other events

Cristoforetti in Brussels – The Italian Representation to the EU organizes the Enhancing space cooperation in the EU event at the Residence Palace in Brussels on Thursday 28 November to celebrate National Space Day. Among the planned speeches are those of the Made in Italy minister Adolfo Urso and the astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti.