Copa América 2024: What results does the Canadian team need to qualify for the Quarterfinals?

The Copa América, the largest football competition on the American continent, is entering the second round of the Group Stage. And, although several teams have already earned their first 3 points, there are still many chances for those who were unable to earn them to do so in this new round.

On this occasion, the selection of Canada He will have to measure himself against Peruboth of the Group AAlthough the Canadian team lost in its debut, it still has a chance to qualify for the next phase if the results go in its favor.

Therefore, below we will reveal what the Canadian team needs to continue with its aspirations to win the Copa America 2024.

Canadian team that participated in the World Cup in Qatar. Photo: Diffusion

Canada 2024 Team: Results needed to advance to the next phase of the Copa América

The Group Stage is just the initial part of the 2024 Copa América. And, although the Canadian team was defeated by the current world champion, Argentina, its aspirations to continue in the biggest competition on the continent remain intact.

Therefore, today’s match against Peru is key if they want to advance and make a place for themselves alongside the world champions. But, What results does Canada need?

First of all, the selection of Canada I’d have to win or draw with Peru to finally add up and reach 2nd place in the table. It should be remembered that only the first two selections of each group will go on to Quarter finals . In that same aspect, the selection of Chili will have to lose against Argentina so as not to advance within the table.

I’d have to with to finally add up and reach 2nd place in the table. It should be remembered that only the first two selections of each group will go on to . In that same aspect, the selection of will have to lose against so as not to advance within the table. Secondly, the last match of Canada It will be against the Chilean team who, after tying with Peru and possibly lose to Argentinathey would be playing for everything. This date will be key for the Canadians’ aspirations if they plan to qualify for Quarter finals. On the other hand, taking into account the history and current situation of Argentinais expected to beat its counterpart Peruso Canadians still have a good chance of continuing in the Copa America 2024.

Canada vs. Peru match schedule

The match of TODAYTuesday, June 25, among the selections of Canada and Peru will be broadcast on various media at 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time). However, for those who are abroad, here we share the exact time according to the time change in each country.

Argentina: 19:00 (local time)

Bolivia: 18:00 (local time)

Brazil: 19:00 (local time)

Canada: 18:00 (local time)

Colombia: 17:00 (local time)

Chile: 18:00 (local time)

Ecuador: 17:00 (local time)

Spain: 00:00 (June 26)

USA: 18:00 (local time)

Paraguay: 18:00 (local time)

Peru: 17:00 (local time)

Mexico: 16:00 (local time)

Uruguay: 19:00 (local time)

Venezuela: 18:00 (local time)

Canada vs. Peru: confirmed channels for the Copa América 2024 match

The match corresponding to the second day of Group A of the Copa America 2024 can be seen live in the United States through:

Fox Sports,

TUDN,

Univision.

