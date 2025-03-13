Costantino della Gherardesca: “Beijing Express? I would leave him to Daria Bignardi. There is a competitor who remained in my heart”

He is 48 years old, a degree in philosophy but since, in 2001, he made his debut on TV alongside Piero Chiambretti has no longer left the world of entertainment. We are talking about Costantino della Gherardesca, TV presenter, radio presenter, commentator and for 12 years at the Beijing Express, one of the reality shows most loved by the public (and by the competitors themselves) after being in the race himself in the first edition of 2012.

We met him at the presentation of the new season of Beijing Express, broadcast every Thursday, starting from March 6 on Sky and streaming on Now and told himself so.

Costantino I have been conducting Beijing Express for 12 years, but still excites you this program?

The countries are excited more than the program itself. It excites me to see the changes that cross the world. Today the change takes place in a faster and faster way and where before 10 years it took to see radical changes in a place now we want three, we have seen it for example in India. And I find this very fascinating.

Is there a competitor, among all the editions of the show, who surprised you most of all and remained in your heart?

Clementino and his brother (he replies without thinking about it for a moment). And then Nathalie Guetta, great protagonist of this year’s edition.

So are these the editions you loved the most?

Yes definitely. The third edition of the program in 2014 in Asia and that of this 2025, currently broadcast on Sky.

Because Beijing Express is a jewel in the world of reality shows

Would you reveal something on the behind the scenes of Beijing Express? What do you do when the cameras go out?

We are in the van, we make launches for the program, we go around, we make other launches. There is all a part of work that is not seen. Let’s say that Beijing Express looks like a holiday and must seem like a holiday but it is neither for competitors nor for those who lead.

What is the most beautiful memory you have as a competitor and which one as a conductor?

As a competitor in the evening, when the cameras go away and you are at home of the families who host you. And even if as a conductor you still manage to take the beauty of the experience precisely from contact with the local people, as a competitor, you live it even more. This is definitely the most beautiful moment of all the experience of Beijing Express.

Have you ever thought of leaving Beijing’s conduct and if so who would you leave it?

To Daria Bignardi (he replied without any hesitation).

