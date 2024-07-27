Covid stress, the under-10 second grope and state-sponsored femicide

Culture

Covid stress, the under-10 second grope and state-sponsored femicide

Covid stress, the under-10 second grope and state-sponsored femicide

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
How They Made the Seine Swimmable for the 2024 Paris Olympics
Covid stress, the under-10 second grope and state-sponsored femicide
Critical raw materials in Italy, updated map and new ISPRA database published