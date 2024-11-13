Cruel Intentions, the trailer for the Prime Video reboot series of the legendary 1999 film

Cruel Intentions is coming to Prime Video, a reboot TV series of the legendary film starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe which fascinated millions of young people in 1999, becoming a cult of that generation. Let’s see together the plot, cast, release date and trailer of the new TV series Cruel Intentions.

What the Cruel Intentions series is about

This is not the sequel about Sebastian and Annette’s son that NBC announced ten years ago and then never made. In this new adaptation, explains the official synopsis, Cruel Intentions follows the events of the privileged students of Manchester College, a university adjacent to Washington DC, where reputation is everything, fraternities and sororities are role models and two ruthless stepbrothers, Caroline Merteuil and Lucien Belmont, are willing to do anything to stay at the top of the ruthless social hierarchy.

After a brutal incident threatens the entire system, the two will do whatever it takes to preserve their power and reputation, even if it means having to seduce Annie Grover, the daughter of the Vice President of the United States. Hearts will be broken, alliances will be tested and secrets will be revealed in this modern royal court that is Manchester College.

The cast of the series

The cast of the new series Cruel Intentions is made up of Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, John Harlan Kim, Khobe Clarke, Sean Patrick Thomas, Brooke Lena Johnson. The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios, and Original Film, executive produced by Sara Goodman, Phoebe Fisher, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Roger Kumble, with Goodman and Fisher also serving as showrunners and writers.

When Cruel Intentions comes out

All 8 episodes of the first season will be released on Thursday 21 November on Prime Video.

The official trailer for Cruel Intentions

In the official trailer we recognize two elements that recall the old film: the song Bitter Sweet Symphony, in a cover version of the legendary piece by The Verve, and the infamous rosary used as a hiding place for drugs.