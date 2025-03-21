David Blaine: do not do it at home, the new series on Disney+: trailer, plot and when it comes out

A journey to the world through the eyes of magic. Disney+ announces David Blaine: don’t do it at homethe National Geographic series produced by the award -winning Imagine documentaries of Brian Grazer and Ron Howard that tells the journey around the world of the famous magician and an expert in resistance tests. Here is everything you need to know.

David Blaine: don’t do it at home, the trailer

David Blaine: do not do it at home, the advances

In the series made up of six episodes Blaine leads the spectators in a fascinating cultural exchange and on a surprising journey dotted with meetings with performers and masters, related souls who inspire him and share with him exceptional skills (and secrets), in Brazil, South-East Asia, India, Arctic Circle, South Africa and Japan. David is widely recognized for his stunts and epic illusions. Through an intimate documentary story, the series reveals a more surprising and personal David Blaine side, which has rarely seen before. Traveling through the urban and natural jungles of Brazil, the relentless frost of the Arctic Circle, the spiritual centers of India and the flourishing cultural heart of South Africa, Blaine puts itself in search of wonders of magic, on the border between physical and mental force, made by extraordinary people. In each episode, David immerses himself in the cultures, stories and hidden rituals that make these extraordinary talents possible. He learns, experiences and tries again, shedding light on one side of the magic that few have seen. And that’s why the title of the series provides instructions to the spectators: do not do it at home.

David Blaine: don’t do it at home when it comes out

The series debuts on Disney+ on March 24, 2025 with the first two episodes: Brazil and South-East Asian. The other episodes, again in couples, will arrive on Monday.