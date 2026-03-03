Deadloch 2: trailer, plot and release date of the new season of the Australian black comedy crime series

Almost three years after the first season, on the strength of a worldwide success, as announced, Deadloch 2 arrives on Prime Video with the new episodes, the second season of the Australian series that mixes crime and black comedy, created by Kate McCartney and Kate McLennan and with an overwhelmingly female cast led by Kate Box and Madeleine Sami.

The first season, set in the fictional town of Deadloch, on the coast of Tasmania (an island south-east of Australia), told of a series of murders that had shaken a community known above all for a cultural festival much appreciated by gay women from all over the country. Local police officer Dulcie Collins (Box) was joined by Eddie Redcliffe (Sami), an eccentric detective from Darwin, a city on the other side of Australia. After a difficult impact, the two policewomen managed to solve the case, and also to form a solid friendship. So much so that the second season now sees Dulcie traveling to Darwin to help Eddie solve the murder case of his former colleague Bushy, after the turning point in the finale of the first season. So here is all the information on Deadloch 2.

The plot of Deadloch 2

Forget Tassie Noir: Deadloch is entering its “Tropical Gothic era”. Detectives Dulcie Collins (Kate Box) and Eddie Redcliffe (Madeleine Sami) are in the sultry Australian Top End, the northernmost part of the Northern Territory, to investigate the death of Eddie’s ex-partner, Bushy. But when the body of a well-known local figure is found in a remote town called Barra Creek, the two find themselves embroiled in a case that’s even sweatier, stickier and full of crocodiles than the last.

Sticky, sweaty and struggling with thrush infections, the detectives find themselves entangled in a world of crocodile-fueled tourism, overworked native rangers, wary locals and seven-metre-tall prehistoric predators, all inhabitants of Barra Creek’s stretch of land and water. As the humidity increases and Eddie and Dulcie’s research deepens, new questions arise for our duo, not only about the case, but also about the many secrets that lie beneath the surface of this small town.

Closer to South Asia than the capital of Australia, our heroic town of Barra Creek is a far cry from the frigid Tasmanian setting shown in season one. Against the backdrop of lush tropical vegetation, red dirt roads that disappear into the horizon, crystal-clear waterways that are home to 65-million-year-old predators and sunsets so breathtaking they literally deserve a standing ovation every evening, the Northern Territory’s majestic landscape and climate shape the aesthetic and atmosphere of this season.

The cast of Deadloch 2

Kate Box, Madeleine Sami, Nina Oyama (Abby), Alicia Gardiner (Cath) return from the first season. In the new adventures the cast welcomes Luke Hemsworth, Steve Bisley, Shari Sebbens, Jean Tong, Genevieve Morris, Byron Coll, Nikki Britton, Anthony J Sharpe, Blake Pavey, Damien Garvey, Ngali Shaw, Bev Killick, Ling Cooper-Tang, Ursula Yovich, Syd Brisbane, Ines English, Lennox Monaghan, Reiden Corpus, Storm Murgha.

Deadloch 2 episodes are directed by Beck Cole and Gracie Otto. The series is produced by Andy Walker, the executive producers are Kate McCartney, Kate McLennan, Kevin Whyte, Tanya Phegan, Ben Grogan.

When Deadloch 2 comes out

The new season is made up of 9 episodes in total, the first two will be released on Friday 20 March, followed by two weekly episodes until the finale on 17 April.

Deadloch 2, the official trailer