Dear Mammucari, TV has moved on

Culture

Dear Mammucari, TV has moved on

Dear Mammucari, TV has moved on

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Why do you use “she” with people you don’t know?
Dear Mammucari, TV has moved on
Why is it said that Saint Lucia is the shortest day there is? The real story