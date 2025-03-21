Dear President Meloni, have you ever read the Bible instead?





“If a head of the people unintentionally sins, carrying out a prohibited action by the Lord, his God, makes himself guilty. When he discovers the fault committed, he must offer a scapegoat without defects, as a sacrifice for the forgiveness of sin. He pose his hand on the head of the animal and the slaughter in front of the Lord” Levitico 3.4

And unfortunately “everyone knows how to live with their own spouse with holiness and respect (…) God has not called us to live in immorality, but in holiness” first letter to the fabriconcese

“All the inhabitants of Sodom, young and old, also arrived from the most distant neighborhoods, surrounded the house. They shouted: ‘Lot, where are those men who came to you tonight? Fake them out!’ So they said because they wanted to rape them. Then Lot came to meet them, he closed the door behind and said: ‘My brothers, please don’t do such evil, give me listening!

“Those who cursed the father or mother must be put to death” Exodus 21,17

“When an ox hurts a man or a woman with horns and they die, the ox will be killed with stone strokes and the meat will not be able to eat, but the owner of the ox must not be punished. But if the ox used to attack the people and the owner had been notified and had not kept him, when that ox causes the death of a man or a woman, he must be killed by stone, Exodus 21.28

“While the Israelites were in the desert, they surprised a man to collect wood on Saturday. They led him to Moses and Aronne, in the presence of the whole community. Then they held him under surveillance, because they still did not know what punishment to condemn him. The Lord said to Moses: ‘That man must be put to death! The whole community gathered out of the camp and the stones, to the point of saying”. 15.32-35

From the Bible to the Ventotene Manifesto

We jurgle on the Bible that these are the first six steps that we found by leafing through the bible at random. Paraphrasing a well -known statesman, we would say “I don’t know if this is your religion but it is not mine”. But we are quite convinced that Giorgia Meloni – “I am a mother” (out of the wedding) “I am a Christian” – you recognize ourselves.

Yet everyone knows that the Bible is full of passages of the genre, which oscillate between the absurd, the impossible and the deeply wrong. Unless you consider to lapida to death those who work on celebration days, or consider sinners those who have relationships and children out of the wedding, a pity that in the case of our Prime Minister should be repaired by slaughtering a goat on an altar.

But obviously this is not the case that things are. Because it is necessary to understand the historical and social context in which those words were written, long ago. In an era different from ours, in which ordinary people were perpetually under the yoke of absolute authorities, who could decide on their lives or death with a snap of fingers.

There was no democracy, the abuse was normal, the institutions had no room to be discussed, those who opposed were condemned to death or driven out of the community.

In fact, a bit like during fascism, when the opponents of the regime were killed, or sent to the concentration camps, or shipped into exile on some island. Like that of Ventotene, where it was written in 1941 “for a free and united Europe. Project of a manifesto”, at the hands of Altiero Spinelli and Ernesto Rossi, with the contribution of Eugenio Colorni, sent to the confinement from the regime of Benito Mussolini: we know that from the parts of Fratelli d’Italia Mussolini is considered by many as the best politician of all time, but may perhaps understand Fascist regime wanted the reversal, right? Or did they have to be grateful for the beach holiday?

And it is therefore paradoxical that a person, whose same life is proof that the Bible is an obsolete book to describe and north contemporary society (and this without even opening all the discussion on how women are treated in sacred texts), make the reference book – above the lord of the rings – which guides their political activity.

Even more paradoxical is that then this same person takes the distance from the Ventotene manifesto by going to select phrases and passages on which he does not agree, substantially accusing the manifesto of Ventotene of being a stuff from communists who want to abolish private property and suspend democracy.

Also because the aforementioned manifesto had among its followers, people like Alcide De Gasperi, and the historic secretary of Christian democracy was certainly not a Bolshevik. Do you believe that she has discovered things in that document that had escaped De Gasperi? Obviously yes.

What the Manifesto of Ventotene really says about private property

And then, we allow ourselves to point out to the capable of our people, when it has finished slaughtering a goat to obtain the forgiveness of God for having had a relationship and a daughter out of the wedding, which in reality, in the manifesto of Ventotene, in paragraph III “tasks of the after war – the reform of the company”, we read that “the European revolution, to meet our needs, must be socialist, that is, the emancipation of the working classes will have to propose himself they of more human conditions of life “but unlike what Meloni supported” the orientation compass for the measures to be taken in this direction cannot However, to be the purely doctrinal principle according to which the private property of the means of production materials must be abolished and tolerated only in the provisional line, when it is not possible to do without it “.

This is because, according to the authors of the manifesto, “the general state of the economy was the first utopian form in which the working classes represented their liberation from the capitalist yoke; but, once carried out in full, it does not lead to the dreamed purpose, but to the establishment of a regime in which the whole population is enslaved to the restricted class of the bureaucrats managers of the economy”.

And therefore “the truly fundamental principle of socialism, and of which that of the general collectivization was only a hasty and erroneous deduction, is that according to which the economic forces should not dominate men, but – as happens for the natural forces – to be submitted by them, guided, controlled in the most rational way, so that the great masses are not victims”.