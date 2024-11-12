Dear Santa, the trailer for the Farrelly brothers’ Christmas film starring Jack Black

If you are looking for a different Christmas film than usual, Dear Santa is being released on Paramount+, the new comedy by the Farrelly brothers (writers and directors of films such as Dumb & Dumber, Kingpin and There’s Something About Mary) with Jack Black as the protagonist. And we warn you, it is not a film for the whole family.

What Dear Santa is about

The film tells the story of a boy (Robert Timothy Smith) who sends Santa Claus his Christmas wish list with a fundamental spelling mistake (instead of “Santa”, which would stand for Santa Claus, he writes “Satan”, i.e. Satan) , which brings about the arrival of an evil Jack Black who wreaks havoc on the holidays.

The cast of Dear Santa

In addition to Smith and Black, other cast members in this Christmas film include Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele, Wonka), Brianne Howey (Ginny & Georgia), Hayes MacArthur (Angie Tribeca, Merry Happy Whatever), global music superstars Post Malone, PJ Byrne (The Boys, The Big Cigar), Jaden Carson Baker and Kai Cech.

From Paramount Pictures, a Farrelly Brothers / Kraymation Films production, Dear Santa is a Paramount+ original film directed by Bobby Farrelly (Champions), with a screenplay by Ricky Blitt (Love at First Love, Loudermilk) and two-time Oscar winner Peter Farrelly (Green Book, Ricky Stanicky). A story by Ricky Blitt & Peter Farrelly and Dan Ewen. The film is produced by Peter Farrelly, Bobby Farrelly, and Jeremy Kramer, as well as Kevin Barnett, Pete Jones, and Gretel Twombly.

When Dear Santa comes out

Dear Santa will be released in streaming in Italy on Paramount+ from Wednesday 18 December. Peter and Bobby Farrelly’s new original holiday comedy The Farrelly Brothers is the first original holiday film from Paramount+, as well as the Farrellys, and will also be included in Paramount+’s annual “Tis the Season For Streaming” collection, an anthology of movies, seasonal episodes of hit original series and holiday specials, all tied to the Christmas holidays.

The trailer for Dear Santa