Death threats to the actress of The Bear because of an anti-wake hoax of Elon Musk

Ayo Edibiri, the actress known above all for the role of Sydney in the award -winning TV series The Bear, published a story on Instagram to denounce a wave of hatred and racist insults and death threats that overwhelmed her following a fake news relaunched on X (the former Twitter) by Elon Musk, who of X (the former Twitter) is the owner.

The story, in reality, dates back to February 2024, when Elon Musk, who had not yet entered the circle of Donald Trump, stored on his profile x a news that Disney was preparing the sixth pirates of the Caribbean pirates and had decided to replace Johnny Depp with the actress Ayo Edibiri.

A totally invented news, probably just to make “bite” some naive always ready to shoot against the “Wake culture” that would be ruining the cinema by inserting actors of other ethnic groups, or women (or in this case a color woman) in roles traditionally assigned to white men.

And Musk was precisely among those who believed (or pretended?) To the hoax. In the meantime, in the meantime it has been removed from the social network, while the responses imbued with hatred of the followers of the “shadow minister” of Trump are still perfectly visible, despite being precisely in response to a false news.

Because Ayo Edibiri recalled the death threats suffered because of Musk

In the story published on Instagram on March 13, 2025, Edibiri added a comment over the screenshot of Musk’s tweet: “Just to remember when I received some of the craziest threats of death and racist insults of my life (I don’t know if it was the moment 1 time, but for sure in the top 3) for a fake reboot of a film that I never knew nothing about this man … A fascist greeting, it’s also an idiot … but anyway … “

The reason why the actress recalled this sad episode is to be found in an intervention by the American comedian Bill Burr, who in an intervention, which has become viral, to a television program a few days ago if he took it with the “liberals” who are “so without teeth” that the maximum they make to counter “one with planted and dyed hair and a plasticized face” is to threaten to leave the United States. “Musk is an idiot who makes two Nazi greetings and do you want to abandon the country for a person instead of reacting?” He caused Burr.

Edibiri, after listening to Burr, has reconndic the fake news relaunched by Musk and who earned her death threats, giving reason to the comedian who defined the billionaire an idiot.