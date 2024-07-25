Deception, the thriller miniseries with Giacomo Giannotti and Monica Guerritore: the trailer and when it comes out

Netflix has just revealed the trailer and release date of the new Italian thriller miniseries “Inganno”. Starring Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Gianniotti, this series is produced by Cattleya and written by Teresa Ciabatti, Eleonora Cimpanelli, Flaminia Gressi and Michela Straniero. Set on the Amalfi Coast, Inganno is based on the British series Gold Digger and is ready to leave the audience breathless thanks to strong suspense and many twists and turns but also a lot of romance. But let’s go into more detail to understand what to expect from this new Italian Netflix series that today was shown for the first time in its official trailer.

The plot of Deception

Inganno is a romantic thriller that plays between suspense, breaking taboos and uncomfortable truths about love. It is the story of a passionate relationship, in which there is no lack of shadows and secrets, which calls into question social conventions and family balances, subverting the role of motherhood in Mediterranean culture. Gabriella (Monica Guerritore) is the owner of a prestigious hotel on the Amalfi Coast, an elegant woman, proud of her sixty years and aware of her role. Her three children are now grown up and life does not seem to have many surprises in store for her, until she meets Elia (Giacomo Gianniotti): a charming, lively, free boy, the same age as her eldest son, who exerts an irresistible, but also ambiguous and frightening, charm on her. Despite the difference in their ages, Gabriella rediscovers herself as a woman, a lover… and for Elia she will be ready to risk everything, even her relationship with her children and their inheritance.

Deception: Who’s in the cast?

The cast of the series includes Monica Guerritore and Giacomo Gianniotti.

When is Deception coming out on Netflix?

Deception debuts on Netflix on October 9, 2024.

Deception: the teaser trailer