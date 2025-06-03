Deep Cover: trailer, plot and release date of the comedy action output on first videos

The film Deep Cover – undercover actors, an action comedy in which Bryce Dallas Howard (Ron’s daughter) is an improvisation teacher to which an undercover policeman offers the role of life to infiltrate the London gangs. Here are all the advances of the film: plot, cast, release date and trailer.

The cast of Deep Cover

This action comedy has a stellar cast composed of Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World), Orlando Bloom (the Lord of the Rings), Sean Bean (Ned Stark of Il Throne of Thrones), Nick Mohammed (the great Nate of Ted Lasso), Ian McShane (John Wick), Paddy Considine (the late Viserys of House of The House of The Dragon) and Soneya Mizuno (Maniac, Lady Misarya of House of the Dragon).

Deep Cover is based on an original script by Derek Connolly & Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World, Safety Not Guaranteed) who set the story in London with the British British improvisation duo Ben Ashenden & Alexander Owen. The film will be produced by Trevorrow through Metronome Film Co. together with Walter Parkes and Laurie Macdonald (Men in Black, Galaxy Quest). Annnys Hamilton is co-producer. Tom Kingsley, known for the revolutionary comic series Stath Lets Flats, signs the direction.

What Deep Cover is about

The film tells of three actors hired by the police to help them stage trivial coverage operations. Their instinct to “always say so” without ever leaving the side drags them to the criminal undergrowth of London.

Bryce Dallas Howard plays Kat, who wonders if he has lost his chance to be successful. When a sergeant (Sean Bean) offers her the role of life to infiltrate the London gangs, she recruits two students (Orlando Bloom and Nick Mohammed) and immediately puts herself at work.

When Deep Cover comes out – undercover actors

The film is available on Prime Videos from 9 am on Thursday 12 June 2025.

The trailer of Deep Cover – undercover actors

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wwwwwNDAWQKO