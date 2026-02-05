Defense lawyer 5: when does it come out?

The fourth season of “The Lincoln Lawyer”, the legal drama inspired by the novels by Michael Connelly, has just been released on Netflix. Unlike what happened with the previous season, this new chapter of the series made its debut on the streaming platform all at once, telling a very complicated moment in the story of Mickey Haller, played once again by Manuel Garcia Rulfo, the most difficult case of his life: his.

This time, in fact, the coolest lawyer in Los Angeles had to find a way to get out of trouble after a murder accusation. A less strong season than the previous ones, which shows that, perhaps, this series should come to an end.

But will there be a new chapter of “Defense Lawyer”?

Defense Lawyer 4: the review

Defense lawyer 5: will he be there?

Fans of this series can rest assured because “Defense Lawyer – The Lincoln Lawyer” will have a fifth chapter and the renewal has arrived even before the debut of its fourth season, scheduled for February 5, 2026.

An early renewal that demonstrates the great success of this series which still has a lot to tell its audience, especially after the open ending of the fourth season and the introduction of a new character, played by Cobie Smulders, in the last minutes of the fourth chapter.

So yes, “Defense Lawyer 5” will be there and will be back on Netflix very soon.

Defense Lawyer 5: when it comes out on Netflix

“Defense Lawyer 5” will debut on Netflix, approximately, in 2027.