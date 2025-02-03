Denmark responds (again) to Trump’s threats: “Greenland is not on sale”

Greenland is part of Denmark and “is not on sale”. Copenhagen premier, puts Frederiksen, has returned to respond to the US president, Donald Trump, who continues to insist that he wants to acquire the country, with good or bad.

“We were very clear by the Kingdom of Denmark, with the great support of European and European Union partners, on the fact that everyone must respect the sovereignty of all national states in the world. Greenland is now part of the Kingdom of Denmark , it is part of our territory and is not on sale, “said Frederiksen in Brussels, on the sidelines of the European Council informal at the Palais d’Egmont.

Test of units for the EU

The theme was included in the agenda of the discussion of the 27 heads of state and EU government, called to show themselves united against threats from Washington. “What I promised our Danish friends is that we will surely be united. This is perhaps the first serious test of our solidarity and unity in a very strange context, because it is the first time that we are faced with a problem between allies” , said Donald Tusk, the premier of Poland, a country with the presidency on duty of the blockade.

The US inspire: “We don’t joke about Greenland, we need”

Referring to the frictions between Europe and the United States, the popular then added: “Sometimes I feel a little surprised but, you know, in politics everything is possible”.

The possible mediation

However, Frederiksen tried to show himself ready to find a solution to satisfy Trump. “You can find a way to guarantee a stronger presence in the US Greenland”, he said, adding that they “are already there and can have more possibilities”.

The meeting of the European leaders was also invited by the secretary general of NATO, Mark Rutte. NATO, which includes both the US and Denmark, is willing to avoid frictions between its two members and would be trying to hypothesize a compromise solution.

According to the German newspaper Handelsblatt, which has relaunched sources of the alliance mentioned by the DPA, the Atlantic alliance is considering increasing its military presence in the Arctic to convince Trump not to insist on Greenland. A greater involvement of the allies could respond to the security needs of the United States in the region without changing the status of the island, highlights the newspaper.

The strategy, under discussion on an informal level, would be based on new defense plans born already adopted in 2023: the classified documents provide for an increase in the deterrence and defense capacity in the far north.