Denmark warns Trump: “Greenland is from Greenlanders, you cannot annex it”

Greenland is not touched, “belongs to the Greenlanders” and nobody can annex it. This is the message that the Danish premier puts Frederiksen sent during his visit to the island.

In a press conference with the first outgoing and enthusiastic ministers of the territory, Frederiksen went to English to contact the United States directly, inviting them to strengthen safety in the Arctic together with Denmark and Greenland. “I would like to seize this opportunity to send a direct message to the United States of America,” said the socialist leader aboard a military ship, with snowy cliffs in the background.

The world order at stake

“It is not just about Greenland or Denmark, but of the world order that we built together through the Atlantic for generations. Another country cannot be annexed, not even with a motivation linked to security,” he added. “Greenland is part of NATO and for 75 years we have a defense agreement with you who guarantees you wide access to the territory”, he said, ensuring that “if you want to have a greater presence in Greenland, Greenland and Denmark are ready”.

Frederiksen then reiterated its intention to support the territory “in a very, very difficult situation”, strengthening Copenhagen’s ties with the island through respectful cooperation. For its part, the new premier of the island, Jens-Frederik Nielsen, replied that Denmark remains “closest to them” for them.

The American secretary of state Marco Rubio, in Brussels for the NATO ministerial, reassured the Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen on the “strong” ties between Washington and Copenhagen, while tensions for the expansionist aims of Donald Trump on Greenland are growing.

“The secretary Rubio reiterated the strong relationship between the United States and the Kingdom of Denmark”, reads a note released by the United States after a meeting between the two in Brussels, even if it is not specified if Rubio and Rasmussen spoke specifically for Greenland.

Vance: “We will protect US interests at any cost”

The Vice -President of the United States, JD Vance, who visited the American military base in Greenland, Pituffiki last Friday, told NewSasx: “It is an important question for our security, it is important for our missile defense, and we will protect the interests of America by any means”.

Vance said that the Greenlanders “have clearly said that they want to be independent of Denmark”, and added that the United States are ready to overcome the annual subsidy paid by Denmark, which once ruled Greenland as a colony and today continues to control its security and defense policies.

“The president said that we could offer the population of Greenland much more money. Once again, because security is important for the United States of America,” he said.

According to Vance, the subsidy paid by Denmark amounted to 60 thousand dollars a year for each inhabitant of Greenland. But it is not clear how the White House has come to this figure.