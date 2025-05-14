Dept. q – Insolved cases section, the new Netflix thriller from the creator of the Queen of the Chess: when it comes out

Crime series lovers get ready because a new Netflix title is about to get to the screen. With thriller shades, dramatic and obviously investigative Dept. Q – Insolved cases section is the new Netflix series to keep an eye on in this May 2025. And it is written and directed by Scott Frank, the same creator of the small masterpiece with Anya -Taylor Joy, the chess queen. What’s talking about? Of unresolved cases, of a brilliant policeman and many mysteries. But we enter more detail to understand what we have to expect from Dept. Q – Insolved cases section and when we find the episodes on Netflix

Dept. q – Insolved cases section: the plot

The chief inspector Carl Morck is a brilliant policeman, but a terrible colleague. His sharp sarcasm did not give him friends in the Edinburgh police. After a shooting that causes the death of a young agent and leaves his paralyzed partner, Morck is relegated to the basement becoming the only responsible for the Q department, a unit created recently and dedicated to unresolved cases. The department is only a facade operation to distract public opinion from the failures of a police force in crisis and without resources that is pleased to get rid of him. But, more by chance than by choice, Carl begins to put together a gang of marginalized and skiddeds that have everything to demonstrate. Thus, when he begins to investigate the case of an important public official who has been disappeared for several years, Carl returns to do what he manages best: to move the waters and not accept a no as a response.

The best Netflix series of 2025, so far

Dept. q – Insolid cases section: the cast

The main cast of the series is made up of: Matthew Goodo (The King’s Man – The origins, The Offer), Chloe Pirrie (in the name of the sky, the Queen of the Chess), Alexej Manvelov (Jack Ryan, Top Dog), Kelly MacDonald (Line of Duty, the Arma of deception – Operation Mincemeat) and Leah Byrne (love and life – Call the Midwifife).

Dept. q – Surgered cases section: when it comes out on Netflix

Dept. q – Insolid cases section comes out on Netflix on May 29, 2025.

Dept. q – Surgered cases section: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vrja1h-gxqs