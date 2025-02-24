Descart Zone, the official trailer of the “Series Series” by Maccio Capatonda for the first videos

With the release of the official trailer, we begin to understand something more on despair zone: last summer had been announced, shortly after the start of the shooting, among the Made in Italy news coming out on Prime Video; Then the autobiographical TV series of Maccio Capatonda for the Amazon streaming platform finally had an official title and release date. And now that the “serious series of Maccio Capatonda”, made up of 6 episodes, also has a trailer, here is everything you know about despair zone, from the cast to the release date and the plot, in addition to the first hilarious (and could not Being otherwise being Maccio’s specialty) teaser trailer.

The cast of despair zone

In the cast alongside Maccio Capatonda also Francesca Inaudi, Giorgio Montanini, Valerio Desiò (with Maccio also in the film The best of the worlds), Camilla Filippi, Luca Confortini, Edoardo Ferrario, Gianluca Fasto, Valerio Lanini and with the participation of Andrea Delogu, Enzo Salvi, Dario Cassini, Samanta Togni, Maria Teresa of Clemente, Ilaria Galassi.

The series is produced by Banijay Italia in collaboration with Primi Video, written by Marcello Macchia (real name of Maccio), Alessandro Bosi, Mary Stella Brugiati and Valerio Desiò, directed by Alessio Dogana and Marcello Macchia.

What the Maccio series is about to be the first

“Mariottide, Jim Massew, Oscar Carogna and Father Maronno … there will be no!” So Maccio Capatonda warns his fans in the teaser trailer that announces the release of the series of which he is director and protagonist. “A serious series – reads the teaser – who teases curiosity and will surprise the public with a new surreal facet of his comedy”.

With the exit of the trailer, it is understood that it is an at least apparently autobiographical series, in which Marcello Macchia is the famous Maccio Capatonda, looking for a turning point in his career. “Between inspirational crises, psychology and experimental tests, will Maccio be able to find creativity and write his next TV series?” It is the presentation logline.

When the Maccio series comes out on Prime

Descrat Zone will be released on Prime Videos on Thursday 20 March with all its 6 episodes.

The teaser trailer of despair zone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vszxbldaug

The official trailer for despair zone

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_2ay8ecypi