Descrat Zone, unveiled the release date of the Maccio Capatonda TV series for first videos

It had been announced last summer, shortly after the start of filming, among the Made in Italy news coming out on first videos. And now Maccio Capatonda’s TV series for Amazon’s streaming platform finally has an official title and release date. In fact, the series is called despair zone, it is obviously comic gender, and here is everything that is known at the moment.

The cast of despair zone

In the cast alongside Maccio Capatonda also Francesca Inaudi, Giorgio Montanini, Valerio Desiò (with Maccio also in the film The best of the worlds), Camilla Filippi, Luca Confortini, Edoardo Ferrario, Gianluca Fasto, Valerio Lanini.

The series is produced by Banijay Italia in collaboration with Primi Video, written by Marcello Macchia (real name of Maccio), Alessandro Bosi, Mary Stella Brugiati and Valerio Desiò, directed by Alessio Dogana and Marcello Macchia.

When the Maccio series comes out on Prime

Desciat Zone will be released on Prime Videos on Thursday 20 March.