Dexter: Original Sin, the origin of the serial killer on Paramount+

With the release of the first images, the countdown for the arrival on Paramount+ of Dexter: Original Sinthe prequel to the unforgettable series about Dexter Morgan, the serial killer with a code more famous than the small screen. Here’s everything we know about the new title set 15 years before Dexter.

Dexter: Original Sin, the plot

The series is set “in Miami in 1991 and follows Dexter as he goes from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can no longer be ignored, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father Harry, he adopts a code that helps him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without coming under the radar of law enforcement. A particular challenge for young Dexter, who begins a forensic internship at the Miami Police Department.”

Dexter: Original Sin, the cast

In Dexter: Original Sin Christian Slater as Harry Morgan, Patrick Gibson as Dexter Morgan, and Molly Brown as Debra Morgan star. The cast also includes Patrick Dempsey as Aaron Spencer, James Martinez as Angel Batista, Christina Milian as Maria LaGuerta, Alex Shimizu as Vince Masuka, Reno Wilson as Bobby Watt, and special guest star Sarah Michelle Gellar as Tanya Martin.

Dexter: Original Sin, the production

The series is produced by Showtime Studios and Counterpart Studios. Executive producers include showrunner Clyde Phillips, Scott Reynolds, Michael C. Hall, Mary Leah Sutton, Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, and Michael Lehmann, while the series is executive produced by Robert Lloyd Lewis.

Dexter: Original Sin, the release date

Paramount+ has not yet announced an official release date for the series. However, it is possible that the Dexter prequel could arrive on the streaming platform in the fall-winter of 2024 or early 2025.