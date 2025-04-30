Dexter: Resurrection on Paramount+: trailer, plot, cast, guest star and when it comes out

Paramount+ announces Dexter: Resurrectionthe new incarnation of the murderer with a code. Here is the trailer, the plot, the cast, the guest stars and the release date of the series conceived by Clyde Phillips.

Dexter: Resurrection, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zmajxjunmdw

Dexter: Resurrection, advances on the plot

Dexter: Resurrectioncontinuation of Dexter: New Bloodresumed history a few weeks after Harrison Morgan (Jack Alcott) shot his father Dexter (Hall); He woke up from the coma, the protagonist discovers that his son disappeared without leaving a trace. I realized what he had made his son, Dexter leaves for New York, determined to find him and arrange things. But carrying out the mission will not be easy. When Angel Batista (David Zayas) of the Miami police arrive with questions, Dexter understands that he cannot escape from his past. While father and son, in New York, deal with their demons, soon find themselves in a deeper situation than they ever imagined: the only way to get out of it is to come out together.

Dexter: Resurrection, the cast

In addition to Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan Dexter: Resurrection It is played by Uma Thurman in the role of Charley; David Zayas in the role of detective Angel Batista; Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son, Harrison Morgan; Nito Guma Mbaho Mwine in the role of Blessing Kamara; Kadia Saraf in the role of the detective Claudette Wallace; Dominic smokes in the role of detective Melvin Oliva; Emilia Suárez in the role of Elsa Rivera; James Remar, who plays Dexter’s father, Harry Morgan and Peter Dinklage in the role of Leon Prater. Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, Eric Stonestreet and David Dastmalchian will also be guest star in the roles of Lowell, Mia, Al and Gareth respectively.

Dexter: Resurrection, when it comes out

The series debuts on Paramount+ Friday 11 July 2025 with the first two episodes.