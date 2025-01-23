Dexter: Resurrection will be there, previews and the cast of the new series on Paramount+

It’s not over with New Blood. Paramount+ officially confirms Dexter: Resurrection. The Showtime series is in production in New York. Here are all the previews on the return of the serial killer with a code.

Dexter: Resurrection, the cast

Let’s start with the cast. Michael C. Hall officially returns to the role of Dexter Morgan. Paramount+ has announced that the series will also star Uma Thurman. The woman who gave a face, voice and body to Beatrix Kiddo will be Charley, the “Head of Security” for the mysterious billionaire Leon Prater. “A former Special Operations officer, Charley held several high-profile private security positions before working enterprisingly and meticulously for Prater,” they explain from the streaming platform. And it doesn’t end here. Dexter: Resurrection It also stars David Zayas as Detective Angel Batista, James Remar as Dexter’s father Harry Morgan, and Jack Alcott as Dexter’s son Harrison Morgan.

Dexter: Resurrection release date

At the moment Paramount+ has not released any dates or release periods for the series on the streaming platform. A debut for late 2025 or early 2026 seems likely.