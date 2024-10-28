Dinner Club 3: trailer, cast and release date of the new season of the Prime Video show with Carlo Cracco

Everything is ready on Prime Video for the third edition of Dinner Clubthe so-called “food travelogue” of Prime Video in which chef Carlo Cracco guides famous people to discover hidden places and flavors of our country, and then reproduces with them the traditional recipes learned while travelling.

In the first season Diego Abatantuono, Fabio De Luigi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Ferilli, Luciana Littizzetto and Valerio Mastandrea therefore lived adventurous and at times comical gastronomic experiences that touched the Po Delta, Puglia & Basilicata, Sardinia, Cilento, Maremma and Sicily.

In the second season Dinner Club led the public to discover the most unpublished places in the Sila in Calabria, in Romagna, in South Tyrol and in Sicily together with Antonio Albanese, Paola Cortellesi, Marco Giallini and Luca Zingaretti, supported in the dinners by the two honorary members Sabrina Ferilli and Luciana Littizzetto .

So let’s see all the information on Dinner Club 3, from the release date to the cast, and the official trailer of the third edition of the Prime Video show.

What changes and what are the locations of Dinner Club 3

Unlike previous editions, in Dinner Club 3 Cracco’s VIP guests will all take a single journey together from Rome to Brindisi, along the Via Appia, and then will reproduce what they learned in a single dinner.

The guest actors of Dinner Club 3: the new names and the “confirmations”

For Dinner Club 3 The actors Christian De Sica, Emanuela Fanelli and Rocco Papaleo will travel around Italy and sit at the table with chef Cracco. Alongside them there will be exceptional guest stars and honorary members of the Dinner ClubAntonio Albanese from the second edition and the now regular guest Sabrina Ferilli. Furthermore, Corrado Guzzanti will also participate in the dinner as a new guest.

The third season of Dinner Club is produced by Banijay Italia for Amazon MGM Studios, written by Alessandro Saitta, Valentina Massouda and Ugo Ripamonti and directed by Riccardo Struchil and Caterina Pollini.

When Dinner Club 3 comes out

Dinner Club 3 will be released on Thursday 21 November.

The trailer for Dinner Club 3