Discomfort 3 will be there: what we know so far on the next season of the Apple TV+ series

On Friday 21 March, on the occasion of the release of the tenth and last episode of the second season, Apple TV+ officially confirmed the renewal of the thriller-fancientific splitting TV series (Severance the original title) for season 3.

After beating the most viewed series record on Apple TV+ with the second season, the green light arrives for a third season of the series created by the executive producer and director Ben Stiller and played by a super cast composed of Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette.

“Making splitting was one of the most stimulating experiences from the creative point of view in which he has ever taken part. Although he has no memory, they tell me that making the third season will be equally pleasant, even if every memory of these future events will be forever and irrevocably canceled even by my memories” joined Ben Stiller commenting on the official renewal. “Oh, hey, also – it’s not a big problem – but if you see my interior, please don’t tell you anything about this. Thanks” is the equally ironic comment of the protagonist and executive producer Adam Scott.

“I can’t wait to continue spreading chaos, jokes, fear and malice together with these truly incredible people” said the creator, writer and executive producer Dan Erickson, alluding to the four temperaments of the Lumon Industries and Kier Eagan, crucial in the final of the second season. By the way, we begin to exhibit some theory on what we will see in splitting 3, based on what happened in the final of split 2.

As split 2 ends (spoiler)

In the final of the second season, we saw Mark’s “inner dialogue”, between his interior and his exterior who communicate through videomassages recorded outside and inside a “split” hut located in the residence where Devon had gone to give birth on the advice of Selvig-Cobel.

Mark Scout tries to convince Mark S. to save the life of Gemma, who would otherwise be killed at the completion of the Cold Harbor file, but Mark S. is not happy to sacrifice himself, the beloved Helly and all the other interior of Lumon. Cobel (who we know to be the one who has designed the whole history of the split of the Lumon) tells Mark S. that the numbers he sees on the screen in the office and that he brings together are the emotions of Gemma who at the MDR group according to the four temperaments of Kier (chaos, jokes, fear and malice), creating every time a new internal personality for Gemma.

Mark S. awakens in the office, where he finds Helly to whom he tells everything, and she advises him to complete the file and do what is right to save Gemma. But when Cold Harbor ended a party with a musical band led by Milchick ended. With the help of Helly and Dylan, whose exterior has postponed the choice inside whether to really resign or whether to keep hard to help the same exterior, Milchick is locked up in the bathroom while Mark follows the path indicated by Irving.

The hustle and bustle he makes trying to open an alarm door Drummond, who was about to sacrifice a goat brought to him by Lorne, the lady we saw with Mark of Miss Casey-Gemma. Drummond tries to kill Mark S. Ma Lorne helps him and point the gun that served for the sacrifice of the goat. Once on the testing plan, Mark S. becomes Mark Scout and after inadvertently killing Drummond finds Gemma intent on carrying out the last test, or dismantling the cradle that Mark had bought for the child who then had lost in pregnancy.

In the corridor the scout spouses finally recognize and embrace and kiss, but in the lift where they run they, they transform both their interiors. Mark S. accompanies Miss Casey to the exit and makes her go out, so she returns Gemma, but he closes the door in front of her preferring to be with Helly (or is he helena again?), Which perhaps convinced by the words of Jame Eagan the day before (“I don’t like my daughter, once I saw Kier in her but now no more, on the other hand I see him in you”) or perhaps only for the love of Mark he calls him and Corridors, while the lights and alarm sirens continue around them.

What will happen in splitting 3

And therefore we can hypothesize that Gemma can finally escape, giving us the opportunity to understand how the Lumon did to make it declare dead by the police and make it disappear forever. But in that case Mark S. probably will no longer be able to leave the office and therefore we will not see Mark Scout again.

Or Gemma will be captured again, and who knows what will happen to, but maybe Mark S. will be “forgiven” and can continue to work for Lumon. And who knows what will happen to Helly: consider the words of Jamee Eagan, we cannot exclude that the father prefers the internal version of his daughter, condemning the despised external version to the disappearance. And what will Irving do? And Dylan? What about Cobel? What about Milchick? We will find out next season.

When splitting 3 will come out

There is no official news, for now we just hope that there are no other delays, crises and difficulties such as those that have caused a three -year break between the first and second season.