Discovery new effective molecule against resistant bacteria: will lariocidine become an antibiotic?

The fight against antibiotics resistanceone of the greatest threats to global health, could have a new ally. A group of researchers has in fact discovered a promising molecule, called lariocidine and produced by such a bacterium Paenibacilluswhich proved to be effective against a wide range of pathogenic bacteriaincluding those resistant to antibiotics currently in use, the so -called Superbatteri. The research was led by Gerry Wright ofMcMaster University of Hamilton, Canada, and published on Nature On March 26, 2025. Despite the importance of this discovery, which took place almost 30 years after the introduction of the latest antibiotics class on the market, the development of a new lariocidine -based drug is still in one initial phase. However, tests on a wide range of drug -resistant bacteria and animal models, such as mice, have provided encouraging and promising results.

The discovery of lariocidine and promising results

A very curious aspect of this discovery is that lariocidine is produced by such a bacterium Paenibacilluswhich was isolated from a land sample collected from the garden of a laboratory technician. Unlike traditional antibiotics, lariocidine acts through a innovative mechanismattacking the simultaneously the ribosome – a cell phone – el ‘Transport rnacrucial elements for the protein synthesis bacterial. This double action interrupts the correct reading of the genetic code, leading to the production of “defective” proteins which are lethal for the bacterium. This mode of action, unique in its kind, offers a significant advantagesince bacteria have not yet developed resistance to it.

After cultivating the microorganisms present in the land samples, the researchers exposed them to Escherichia colia common bacterium that can cause serious infections. One of the champions has shown a powerful antibacterial activity, attributed to such a bacterium Paenibacillus And, specifically, to lariocidine, a peptide with a “lazo” structure. Further studies would have confirmed the safety el ‘effectiveness of the molecule. In vitro, lariocidine did not show toxicity on human cellswhile in animal models it has shown to effectively contrast infections. In particular, mice infected with Acinetobacter Baumanniia bacterium resistant to the last line antibiotics survived after treatment with lariocidine.

The road to a new antibiotic drug is still long

Despite these encouraging results, the path to transform lariocidine into a drug marketable It is still long. There antimicrobial resistance represents a global threat, with alarming projections of 10 million deaths Annui by 2050. The discovery of new antibiotics with innovative mechanisms, such as lariocidine, is therefore crucial.

However, the process of development and approval of a drug It is complex and articulated, understanding Phase I, II and III preclinical and clinical studies, aimed at evaluating safety and effectiveness on man. The researchers can now focus on the optimization of the effectiveness of lariocidine and the understanding of its pharmacokinetic profile, or the path of a drug within the body. In addition, the molecule, of considerable sizerequires further studies to identify smaller and more handy versions, and therefore potentially more suitable for clinical administration.