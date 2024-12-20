Disney+, all releases for January 2025

Thriller, crime, animation and much more. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are the January 2025 releases on the streaming platform.

Disney+, releases for January 2025

Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventure (10 January 2025)

It starts on January 10, 2025 with The mysterious adventuresecond chapter of Little Chillsthe anthology series inspired by RL Stine’s book series

The mysterious adventurehe begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced father. A threat lurks and the two quickly realize that there are dark secrets between them, triggering a chain of events that reveal a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends – Alex, CJ and Frankie – find themselves drawn into the chilling story of four teenagers who mysteriously disappeared in 1994.

High Potential, season 1 (January 23, 2025)

We continue on January 23, 2025 with High Potential, an American remake of the French series Morgane – Brilliant detective. Written by Drew Goddard and starring Kaitlin Olson, High Potential follows a single mom with an exceptional mind whose unconventional talent for solving crimes leads her to an unusual and unstoppable partnership with an expert and rule-abiding detective (played by Daniel Sunjata).

Paradise (January 28, 2025)

We continue on January 28, 2025 with Paradise, a thriller by Dan Fogelman starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden and Julianne Nicholson.

What the trailer of the series seems to tell – because the claim is “read between the lies” – is the shocking murder of the president of the United States. A fact that opens a high-risk investigation in search of the truth among a small circle of very high-profile people.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (January 29, 2025)

Ends January 29, 2025 with Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the Marvel animated series that follows Peter Parker on his journey to becoming a hero, with a never-before-seen journey and a style that celebrates the character’s comic book roots. According to previews, the original voice cast includes Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn and Charlie Cox in the role of Daredevil.

Disney+, all releases for January 2025