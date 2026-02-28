Disney+, all releases for March 2026

Far West, a hospital we didn’t think we’d see again, the most ‘human’ of superheroes and much more. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with many new features. Here are all the March releases on the streaming platform.

Disney+, the series of March 2026

Lucky Luke (March 23, 2026)

On March 23, 2026 we go to the western with the debut of Lucky Lukenew series about the legendary lone cowboy. The gunslinger, says the synopsis, must help Louise, an eighteen-year-old girl who is as charming as she is unpredictable. Together, they set out on a journey through the Wild West in search of Louise’s mysteriously missing mother… and in the process try to foil a conspiracy that could change the course of United States history. Between duels, chases, fierce clashes and unexpected alliances with the Daltons, Billy the Kid or Calamity Jane, this strange couple will discover that the greatest challenge is not saving America, but learning to work as a team. An exciting adventure in which the man who shoots faster than his shadow will have to face the ghosts of his past and confront the very origins of his legend.

The cast includes, among others, Alban Lenoir, Didiet Maes, Thomas Sagols, Alice Taglioni, Chloe Berman, Patrick Mille, Billie Blain, Camille Chamoux, Jérôme Niel, Victor Solé and Victor Le Blond.

Daredevil Rebirth, season 2 (March 25, 2026)

March 25, 2026 is the day the Devil from Hell’s Kitchen returns. In the second season of Daredevil: Reborn Mayor Wilson Fisk crushes New York City under his control as he hunts down public enemy number one, the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante known as Daredevil. Under his mask, however, Matt Murdock will try to act in the darkness to bring down Kingpin’s corrupt empire and redeem his city. Resist. Rebel. Rebuild.

The series stars Charlie Cox as the masked vigilante protagonist (aka Matt Murdock) and Vincent D’Onofrio as Wilson Fisk. Also returning to the series are Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Ayelet Zurer as Vanessa Fisk, Wilson Bethel as Benjamin Poindexter/Bullseye and Margarita Levieva as Heather Glenn. This season marks the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as fan-favorite character Jessica Jones and introduces Matthew Lillard as the mysterious Mr. Charles.

Scrubs (March 25, 2026)

On March 25, 2026 we return to the Sacred Heart. It’s about the return of Scrubsthe legendary comedy of the early 2000s. The revival stars Zach Braff as John “JD” Dorian, Donald Faison as Christopher Turk and Sarah Chalke as Elliot Reid. Judy Reyes and John C. McGinley, from the original cast, will return as guest stars as Carla and Dr. Perry Cox respectively.

JD and Turk, the synopsis says, find themselves side by side for the first time in a long time: medicine has changed, the residents have changed, but their friendship has stood the test of time. New and old characters face everyday life at the Sacred Heart, with fun, emotions and some surprises.

Disney+, all releases for March 2026