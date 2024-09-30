Disney+, all releases for October 2024

Films, documentaries, series. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with various new features. Here are the October 2024 releases on the streaming platform.

Disney+, October 2024 releases

Hold your breath (3 October 2024)

We start on October 3, 2024 with horror Hold your breath. “Oklahoma, the 1930s – says the synopsis -. The Bellum family home sits in a desolate, barren valley where clouds of dust block the sunlight. Margaret and her two daughters, Rose and Ollie, tend their poor farm while Margaret’s husband has left to look for work. As they struggle to survive the harsh environment caused by the dust bowl, a mysterious stranger insinuates himself among them, threatening the family.”

The film is written and co-directed by Karrie Crouse and co-directed by Will Joines. Starring Sarah Paulson, Amiah Miller, Alona Robbins, Annaleigh Ashford and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

Máquina: the boxer (9 October 2024)

It continues on October 9, 2024 with Máquina: the boxer, the six-episode series starring Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Eiza González, Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, Dariam Coco and Lucía Méndez.

“After a devastating defeat – reads the synopsis -, Esteban “La Máquina” Osuna finds himself at a standstill in his boxing career. Luckily for him, his manager and best friend Andy Lujan is determined to get him back to the top. But when a vicious organization comes back, the stakes of this revenge become a question of life and death. As he fights for a comeback, Esteban must juggle his personal demons and protect his family, including his ex-wife Irasema, a journalist who finds herself on a collision course with the dark side of the world of boxing.”

Avetrana – This is not Hollywood (25 October 2024)

And let’s move on to October 25, 2024 with Avetrana – This is not Hollywoodthe series tells the story of Sarah Scazzi’s crime and the media impact of the story which ended up at the center of controversy due to key art and the mayor of the town who is threatening “legal action”. Based on the book Sarah the girl from Avetrana by Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni, the series is played by Vanessa Scalera, in the role of Cosima Misseri, Paolo De Vita in that of Michele Misseri, Giulia Perulli in the role of Sabrina Misseri, Imma Villa in that of Concetta Serrano, Federica Pala in the role by Sarah Scazzi; Anna Ferzetti is the journalist Daniela, Giancarlo Commare is Ivano and Antonio Gerardi plays Marshal Persichella.

“In 4 episodes of 60 minutes, each with the point of view of one of the protagonists of the story, Sarah, Sabrina, Michele and Cosima, AVetrana – This isn’t Hollywood proposes a multi-voiced account of one of the most well-known cases of Italian crime news”, reads the synopsis. And again: “Avetrana is a town burned by the sun on the outskirts of Puglia, close to the sea. It was August 26, 2010 when Sarah, a young 15-year-old girl, disappeared. The whole town is in turmoil, especially her cousin, Sabrina, who was waiting for her to go to the beach that very afternoon in her house in Via Deledda. It seems like an innocent escape, but it isn’t. Because, while everyone is looking for her, Sarah has already been swallowed up in thin air. They will find it at the bottom of a well.”

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band (October 25, 2024)

Also on October 25, 2024 it arrives on the platform Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, the documentary film directed by Thom Zimny.

The film, explains the synopsis, “offers an in-depth look at the creation of the band’s legendary live performances, with rehearsal footage and special backstage moments, as well as statements from Springsteen himself.” And again: “Fans will have the chance to see professional footage from the 2023-2024 tour for the first time ever, following the band through a one-of-a-kind preparation process and performances in front of hundreds of thousands of people in all continents.”

Wizards – Beyond Waverly Place (October 30, 2024)

We end on October 30, 2024 with Wizards – Beyond Waverly Place – in Italian Wizards of Waverly Place: Return to Waverly Place – the sequel-spin-off of one of Disney Channel’s most beloved films. The cast includes David Henrie (who reprises the ‘historic’ role of Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, Max Matenko, Taylor Cora and Mimi Gianopulos. Selena Gomez will reprise her role as Alex Russo as a guest star in the first episode. According to the synopsis released by Disney, the series tells of a “now adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal and mortal life with his family: Giada, Roman and Milo. When Justin’s sister Alex brings Billie home for help, Justin realizes he must brush up on his magical skills to mentor the young sorceress while trying to juggle his daily responsibilities with protecting the future. of the Wizarding World.

Disney+, all releases for October 2024