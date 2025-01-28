Victorian boxing, softball and celebrity. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with some news. Here are the releases of February 2025 on the streaming platform.

Disney+, the February 2025 series

The Kardashians 6 (February 6, 2025)

It starts on February 6, 2025 with the sixth season of The Kardashiansthe-Reality series that follows the Kardashian-Jenners celebrities. Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris, says the synopsis, return for a year full of challenges, goals and new adventures. With an uncertain future and a past that returns to tormenting them, they will have to rely on each other, while they cover their roles of mothers and career women, to overcome the obstacles that occur in their increasingly complicated lives.

Win or Lose, season 1 (February 19, 2025)

Continue on February 19, 2025 with Win or Lose. The first original series Pixar Animation Studios tells the intertwined stories of eight different characters – of insecure boys, their overprotective parents, a referee in love – who prepare for a great challenge: play softball. In the original version, the vocal cast of Win or Lose It is composed of Will Forte, Rosie Foss, Josh Thomson, Milan Elizabeth Ray, Rosa Salazar, Dorien Watson, Izaac Wang, Chanel Stewart, Lil Rel Howery, Melissa Villaseñor, Jo Firestone, Flula Borg, Kyleigh Curran, Jaylin Fletcher, Erin Keif, Tom Law, Beck Nolan, Orion Tran and Rhea Seehorn.

A Thousand Blows, Season 1 (February 21, 2025)

Ends with the new creature of Steven Knight (the father of Peaky Blinders): February 21, 2025 is the day of A Thousand Blows. The series, consisting of six episodes, is set in the dangerous and brutal East End in London in 1880, in the middle of the Victorian period, and tells of illegal boxing and power struggles between criminal families. In the cast Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty and Stephen Graham.

Disney+, all the release of February 2025