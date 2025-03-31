Disney+, all the releases of April 2025

Mysteries, intrigues, science fiction, documentaries and much more. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with many news. Here are all the releases of April 2025 on the streaming platform.

Disney+, the releases of April 2025

Dying for sex (April 4, 2025)

It starts on April 4, 2025 with Dying for sexthe FX series with inspired by the true story of Molly Kochan. In the cast Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Jay Duplass, Rob Delaney, Kelvin Yu, David Rasche, I go out Jouléy and Sissy Spacek.

After receiving a diagnosis of metastatic cancer in the fourth stadium, Molly decides to leave her husband Steve and starts exploring, for the first time in her life, the variety and complexity of her sexual desires. Molly has a lot to make in the short time that it remains. There is no room for moralisms or judgments: she doesn’t care what people think of her proverbial desire list (a phrase that always causes a look at disappointment). Thus finds the courage to embark in this adventure thanks to his inseparable Nikki, a devoted and affectionate woman.

Doctor Who 2 (April 12, 2025)

Continue on April 12, 2025 with the second season of Doctor Whothe longest -lived science fiction series. The cast is composed of Ncuti Gatwa in the role of the doctor, Varada Sethu as Belinda Chandra, and by Millie Gibson in those of Ruby Sunday. The Guest Star cast includes Rose Ayling-Eellis, Christopher Chung, Rylan Clark, Alan Cumming, Anita Dobson, Freddie Fox, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist. In the second season, we read in the synopsis, the doctor meets Belinda Chandra and starts an epic mission to bring her back to Earth. However, a mysterious force prevents their return, therefore the team aboard the Tardis that travels over time will have to face huge dangers, larger enemies and more frightening terror than ever.

The Stolen Girl (April 16, 2025)

Continue on April 16, 2025 with The Stolen Girlpsychological thriller directed by Eva Husson and adapted by Catherine Multon da Playdate, Alex Dahl’s bestseller novel. The British series is played by Denise Gough, Holliday Grainger, Ambika Mod, Jim Sturgess, Bronagh Waugh and Michael Workéyè. A decision apparently ordinary, says the synopsis, upsets the life of Elisa, mother of two children. When his 9 -year -old daughter, Lucia, he enthusiastically asks to go to sleep at the home of the new best friend, Josie, Elisa agreed. After meeting Rebecca, Josie’s mother, Elisa feels reassured by her charm and her magnificent house, but when she gives goodnight to her daughter, she does not imagine in the least that she is about to fall into the worst nightmare of every parent.

Andor 2 (April 23, 2025)

Ends on April 23, 2025 with the second and last season of Andorthe Star Wars Prequel series of the film Rogue One. The cast is composed of Diego Luna, Stellan Skarsgård, Genevieve O’Reilly, Denise Gough, Kyle Rusto, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, with Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker. The 12 episodes of the second season tell the story of Cassian Andor and the emerging rebellious alliance in the four crucial years that lead to the discovery of the black death and the events of Rogue One. The first season followed Cassian on his journey from Cinico none of a revolutionary volunteer. The second season of Andor will see him transform from a soldier, to leader, to hero, on the way of his epic destiny. While the horizon of the Galactic war approaches, the advances tell, everyone will be testing and, with the increase of the stakes, betrayals, sacrifices and conflicts of interest will become profound.

