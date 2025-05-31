Perhaps the series par excellence of the last few years, new hunts for the predator Alfa, Marvel and much more. A new month arrives and Paramount+ enriches the catalog with several news. Here are all the June releases on the streaming platform.

Disney+, all the releases of June 2025

Predator: Killer of Killers (June 6, 2025)

It starts on June 6, 2025 with Killer of Killersthe new animated film of the franchise Predator. The anthological history, says the synopsis, follows three of the most ferocious warriors in human history: a Viking raider who guides her young son in a bloody mission in search of revenge, a ninja in feudal Japan who rebels against his brother Samurai in a brutal struggle for succession and a pilot of the Second World War that deceives to investigate an ultraterrena threat. However, although these warriors are fully assassins, they are only predepen their new opponent: the killer killer par excellence.

Ironheart, season 1 (June 25, 2025)

Continue on June 25, 2025 with Ironheartthe new Marvel series focused on Riri Williams, a young and brilliant inventor. Set after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ironheart It contrasts with magic technology when Riri – determined to leave a mark in the world – returns to Chicago, his hometown. His unique idea of ​​building iron armor is brilliant, but in pursuing his ambitions, he finds himself involved by the mysterious but fascinating Parker Robbins aka “The Hood”. The cast of the series includes Dominique Thorne, Anthony Ramos, Lyric Ross, Alden Ehrenreich, Regan Aliyah, Manny Montana, Matthew Elam and Anji White.

The Bear, Season 4 (June 26, 2025)

We conclude on June 26, 2025 with one of the most anticipated releases of the year: The Bear. The fourth and perhaps last season will follow Carmen “Carmon” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edibiri) and Richard “Richie” Jerimovich (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) while they go on with determination, determined not only to survive, but also to bring the “The Bear” to a higher level. With new challenges around every corner, the team will have to adapt, react and overcome obstacles. In this season, seeking excellence does not only mean improving, but deciding what is really worth keeping tight. In addition to White, Edibiri and Moss-Bachrach, the series is also played by Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and Matty Matheson, with Oliver Platt and Molly Gordon in recurring roles.

Disney+, all the releases of June 2025