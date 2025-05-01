Disney+, all the releases of May 2025

Star Wars, of course, but also Bob Dylan, Stanley Tucci on the go and crimes to solve. A new month arrives and Disney+ enriches the catalog with some news. Here are all the releases of May 2025 on the streaming platform.

Star Wars: Tales of the Underground (May 4, 2025)

It starts on May 4, 2025, the Star Wars Day, with Tales of the undergroundthe new anthological series of animated short films by Lucasfilm Animation and created by Dave Filoni. This time the series focuses on the criminal belly of the Star Wars galaxy through the experiences of two iconic bad guys. Asajj belly, former assassin and sizes, gets another possibility of life and has to escape with a new and unexpected ally, while the outlaw Cad Bane faces his past when he finds face to face with an old friend, now sheriff at the service of the law.

A Complete Unknown (May 7, 2025)

Continue on May 7, 2025 with A Complete Unknownthe film with Timothée Chalamet as the legendary Bob Dylan. New York, 1961 During the ascent towards fame he holds deep relationships with the musical icons of the Greenwich Village, culminating in an innovative and controversial performance that resonates all over the world. Timothée Chalamet interprets and gives voice to Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown by James Mangold, the electrifying true story behind the rise of one of the most iconic songwriters in history.

Tucci in Italy (May 19, 2025)

Ends on May 19, 2025 with Tucci in Italythe actual and director’s journey between the wonders of Italy and regional cuisine. During the five episodes of the National Geographic Stanley Tucci series a sumptuous Sienese banquet in Tuscany, she discovers refined futuristic delicacies with zero kilometer in Lombardy and rediscover the rustic soul of Lazio through its timeless culinary rites. For the first time, also visit the Trentino-Alto Adige, where he savor a pesto at the pine immersed in the wonderful landscape of the Alps, while in Abruzzo he lives the traditions related to wild fish on a overflow. During this journey, Tucci immerses himself in the stories, passion and traditions that have shaped the most iconic Italian dishes. An Italy told through an overwhelming mix of flavors and stories that touch the heart.

