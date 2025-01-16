Disney+, Daredevil Rebirth arrives: trailer, plot and when it comes out

The wait is over. Disney+ officially announces Daredevil: Reborn (Daredevil: Born Again in the original), the new Marvel series that brings back to the screen the “eternal” struggle between the devil of Hell’s Kitchen and the boss of the city who never sleeps. Here is the trailer, the cast, the plot and the release date.

Daredevil: Rebirth, the trailer

Daredevil: Rebirth, the spoilers on the plot

In Daredevil: Rebornreads the official synopsis, Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with enhanced abilities, fights for justice through his fast-paced law practice, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his political pursuits in New York. As their past identities begin to emerge, the two men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. And from the trailer we also see the return of The Punisher, the new incarnation of the villain Bullseye and the debut of White Tiger.

Daredevil: Rebirth, the cast

The series stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Margarita Levieva, Deborah Ann Woll, Elden Henson, Wilson Bethel, Zabryna Guevara, Nikki M. James, Genneya Walton, Arty Froushan, Clark Johnson, Michael Gandolfini, with Ayelet Zurer and Jon Bernthal.

Daredevil: Rebirth, the poster

Daredevil: Rebirth, production

Dario Scardapane is the showrunner of Daredevil: Reborn. The episodes are directed by Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead, Michael Cuesta, Jeffrey Nachmanoff and David Boyd. The executive producers of the series are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Sana Amanat, Chris Gary, Dario Scardapane, Matt Corman & Chris Ord and Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead.

Daredevil: Rebirth release date

The new Marvel series debuts on Disney+ on March 5, 2025 at 3 am.