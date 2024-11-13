Disney+, from The Bear to Alien: the series arriving in 2025

There’s something for all tastes. From superheroes to chefs, from aliens to divinities, from the little girl who was actually an adult to the mysteries of a cellar, from football to space ships. Disney+ announces the arrival of a series of top-notch titles in 2025.

Disney+, the most anticipated series of 2025

For some of the most anticipated series of 2025 Disney+ has already released the date. It will arrive on January 10, 2025 Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventuresecond chapter of the series based on the books by RL Stine which has now become an anthology. On March 5, 2025 it’s Marvel ea’s turn Daredevil: Rebornone of the titles most coveted by fans of the House of Ideas. On April 23, 2025, there will be space for Star Wars with the second season of Andorthe prequel ‘thriller’ series to Rogue One. Finally, on June 25, 2025, Marvel again with the debut of Ironheartthe genius heroine who builds armor. And this is just the appetizer: many dates and titles are missing from the list.

