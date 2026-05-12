Disney+, previews of the documentary on the historic Oasis reunion signed by the creator of Peaky Blinders

Disney, Magna Studios and Sony Music Vision announce a documentary dedicated to the reunion of Oasis, the legendary British band. The movie, currently untitled, was created by writer, producer and director Steven Knight (the creator of Peaky Blinders And A Thousand Blows) and directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace. Here are all the previews.

“I can’t wait for the world to see this film,” explains Knight. I believe it captures the spirit and emotion of a global cultural moment and does justice to the wit and brilliance of two exceptional people. I wanted to tell the story of the brothers and the band, but, just as importantly, the story of the fans whose lives were touched by their music and, sometimes, changed forever. It is also the story of how music and songwriting can unite generations, cultures, countries and, in an era of resentment and division, give everyone a reason to hope”.

The production

Featuring unprecedented access and never-before-seen imagery, the film is a Magna Studios production, presented by Sony Music Vision in collaboration with Sony Music Entertainment UK. Sam Bridger and Guy Heeley are the producers, while Kate Shepherd, Marisa Clifford, Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, Isabel Davis and Tim O’Shea are the executive producers. Also leading the creative and technical team are Oscar-winning sound mixers James Mather and Tarn Willers, along with director of photography Haris Zambarloukos.

The previews

The documentary, we read in the synopsis, chronicles Liam and Noel Gallagher’s triumphant reunion tour, “Oasis Live ’25”, one of the most anticipated rock ‘n’ roll comebacks of our times. The film is an exhilarating account of what is, without a doubt, the biggest musical event of 2025, capturing the experience and emotions of the band and its fans around the world. The unique perspective includes access to rehearsals, backstage and on stage, plus Noel and Liam’s first joint interviews in more than 25 years. Alongside the band’s sold-out world tour, the film also explores the profound emotional impact of this phenomenal global cultural moment and what their music means to audiences and generations around the world.

When to see the documentary

The film will arrive in select Imax theaters and select theaters worldwide with a limited release starting September 11, 2026. The documentary will debut streaming exclusively on Disney+ later in 2026.