Disney+, Shogun 2 will there be? The news and what we know

Big news for Shogunthe series-event available on Disney+ based on the bestseller novel by James Clavell who has ground record and claimed consensus of international critics.

Shogun 2, what we know

Gina Balian, president of FX Entertainment, has announced that the filming of the second season of Shogun They will begin in January 2026 in Vancouver. Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, creators of the television series, have recently finished the work in the Writers’ Room dedicated to the creation of a completely new chapter compared to the first season. Season two is set ten years after the events of the first season and carries out the saga inspired by historical facts of these two men from different worlds, whose destinies are inevitably intertwined. Marks and Kondo are the Executive Producer together with Michaela Clavell, Edward L. McDonnell and Michael De Luca. Hiroyuki Sanada, returning as Toraneaga, was promoted to the role of Executive Producer of the second season. Cosmo Jarvis will in turn resume the role of Blackthorne and will be Co-Executive Producer.

Shogun, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbmvpak46hm

Shogun, the cast and advances on the plot of the first season

The series is set in Japan in the year 1600, at the dawn of a civil war that will mark a century. Hiroyuki Sanada plays the role of “Lord Yoshii Toranaga” who is fighting for his life while his enemies in the Council of Regents coalize against him. When a mysterious European ship is found abandoned in a nearby fishing village, its English pilot, “John Blackthorne” (Cosmo Jarvis), arrives bringing with him secrets that could help Toraneaga overturns the fate of power and destroy the fearsome presence of Blackthorne’s enemies, the Jesuit priests and the Portuguese merchants. The destinies of Toranaga and Blackthorne become inextricably linked to their interpreter, “Toda Mariko” (Anna Sawai), a mysterious Christian noblewoman, the last of a lineage that has fallen out of disgrace. As his Lord is needed in this difficult political scenario, Mariko must reconcile his link found with Blackthorne, his commitment to the faith that saved her and his duty towards the deceased father. The cast also in the cast Tananobu Asano in the role of “Kashigi Yushbushige”, a well -known traitor and close ally of Toraneaga; Hiroto Kanai in the role of “Kashigi Omi”, the young leader of the fishing village where the Blackthorne ship is found; Takehiro Hira in the role of “Ishido Kazunari”, a powerful bureaucrat which is Toranaga’s main rival; Moeka Hoshi in that of “Usami Fuji”, a widow who must find a new purpose in the middle of the war of his Lord; Tokuma Nishioka in the role of “Toda Hiromatsu”, the trusted general and the most expensive friend of Toranaga; Shinnosuke Abe as “Toda Hirokatsu” (“Buntaro”), the jealous husband of Mariko; Yuki Kura in those of “Yoshii Nagakado”, the brazen son of Toraneaga who has a strong desire to get involved; And Nikaido fumes in the role of “Ochiba no kata”, the venerated mother of the heir who will not stop in front of anything in order to end Toraneaga and his threat to his son’s power.