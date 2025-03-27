Disney+, the decision of the court: the Avetrana series – here is Hollywood returns to the original title

Disney+ announces that the title of the series on the murder of Sarah Scazzi returns to be Avetrana – Hollywood is not here. The Taranto court decided to revoke the decree issued in October 2024 which had prevented the use of the name Avetrana in the title of the series.

For the director, Pippo Mezzapesa, “The series finally reappropriates one of its founding elements. It is, in all respects, a return. For us authors the title could not ignore the name of the country where the facts occurred. Avetrana is part of the history and protagonist of the series”. “For the audiovisual industry – adds Daniel Frigo, Country Manager, The Walt Disney Company Italy – it is a decision of extreme importance as it strongly reaffirms the principle of freedom of artistic expression as a cardinal principle of our legal system”.

The series debuted in Italy on 30 October 2024 with the title Here is not Hollywood – Five days late compared to the first date announced – for the provision issued by the Court of Taranto after the mayor of Avetrana, Antonio Iazzi, had presented an emergency appeal to the court for “the rectification of the name” and “Immediate suspension”. In the appeal filed by the defensive pool, composed of the lawyers Fabio Saponaro, Stefano Bardaro and Luca Bardaro, it is also highlighted that “it is essential to view it in preview in order to ascertain whether the association of the name of the town to the cinematographic adaptation arouses a defamatory scope as an ignorant, retrograde, ominthous community, possibly devoted to the Commission of heinous crimes of this scope, opposed to this course, opposed reality”.

The series, based on the book Sarah the girl from Avetrana Written by Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni and produced by Disney+ and Greenland, it tells one of the most ‘famous’ black news cases in Italy, the murder of Sarah Scazzi, and the immense media circus that was unleashed in the small Apulian town.