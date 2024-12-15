Disney+, the most anticipated series of January 2025

A horror film for kids, a thriller and an animated series to open the new year. The first announcements for January 2025 releases on Disney+ are arriving. From the new chapter of Little Chills to Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man passing through Paradisehere’s a first look at what awaits us on the streaming platform.

Goosebumps: The Mysterious Adventure (10 January 2025)

It starts on January 10, 2025 with The mysterious adventurea, the new chapter of Little Chillsa children’s horror series based on the novels by RL Stine that has become an anthology. “Season two,” the synopsis says, begins when twins Cece and Devin Brewer are sent to spend a summer in Gravesend, Brooklyn, with their divorced father. A threat lurks and the two quickly realize that there are dark secrets between them, triggering a chain of events that reveal a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, Cece, Devin and their friends – Alex, CJ and Frankie – find themselves drawn into the chilling story of four teenagers who mysteriously disappeared in 1994. The cast includes David Schwimmer as Anthony Brewer, an ex botany professor who immersed himself in science and mystery, Ana Ortiz as Jen, Jayden Bartels as Cece, Sam McCarthy as Devin; Elijah M. Cooper is CJ, Galilea La Salvia plays Frankie, Francesca Noel is Alex and Stony Blyden plays Trey.

Paradise (January 10, 2025)

It debuts on January 28, 2025 ParadiseDan Fogelman’s thriller starring Sterling K. Brown, James Marsden, Julianne Nicholson, Sarah Shahi, Nicole Brydon Bloom, Aliyah Mastin and Percy Daggs IV. The series, we read in the synopsis, is set in a quiet exclusive community inhabited by some of the most important people in the world. But this serenity is shattered when a shocking murder occurs and a high-stakes investigation opens. The trailer, however, seems to tell of a conspiracy in the White House, the assassination of the president of the United States, the interrogation of a suspected agent, General Staff meetings, top secret information on national security and other types of mysteries. Only time will tell who was able to “read between the lies”.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (January 29, 2025)

We close the month with something new from Marvel Animation. It debuts on January 29, 2025 Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Manthe series that follows Peter Parker on his journey to becoming a hero. According to previews, the original voice cast includes Hudson Thames as Spider-Man, Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn and Charlie Cox in the role of Daredevil.