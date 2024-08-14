Disney+, the most anticipated series of September 2024

Fashion and Magic. A first look at what’s coming to Disney+ in September 2024. The streaming platform announces the debut of Agatha All Alongthe spin-off series of WandaVision centered on the character of Agatha Harkness, and of In Vogue: The 90sthe British series about the world of fashion before the turn of the millennium. Here are the previews.

In Vogue: The 90s (13 September 2024)

Let’s start with fashion. Disney+ has announced that the British original series In Vogue: The 90s will debut on Friday, September 13, 2024 with the first three episodes, followed on September 20, 2024 by the second part consisting of another three episodes.

The series, according to the previews, “tells the story of the fashion industry in the 90s through the eyes of Vogue editors Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman and Anna Wintour. Featuring some of the most influential names in fashion, film and politics, In Vogue: The 90s is an emotional journey across continents over the course of the ten years that changed fashion forever. Hollywood. Grunge. The Met Gala. The globalization of American fashion. Hip hop. Each episode of this six-part series focuses on a key moment of the 1990s.” The series features the stories of a parade of stars. To name just a few: Amber Valletta, Andrew Bolton, Baz Luhrmann, Camilla Nickerson, Carlyne Cerf De Dudzeele, Catherine Martin, Claire Danes, Claudia Schiffer, Donna Karan, Elizabeth Hurley, Grace Coddington, Gwyneth Paltrow, Hamish Bowles, Hillary Clinton, Jean Paul Gaultier, John Galliano, June Ambrose, Kate Moss, Kim Kardashian, Linda Evangelista, Marc Jacobs, Mary J. Blige, Michael Kors, Missy Elliott, Miuccia Prada, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilliott, Stella McCartney, Tom Hilton. Blige, Michael Kors, Missy Elliott, Miuccia Prada, Naomi Campbell, Nicole Kidman, Sarah Jessica Parker, Stella McCartney, Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Vera Wang and Victoria Beckham.

Agatha All Along (September 19, 2024)

And now let’s move on to the magic. On September 19, 2024, it’s Marvel’s turn and Agatha All Alongthe spin-off of WandaVision centered on the witch Agatha Harkness.

In Agatha All Alongthe synopsis reads, “the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself defeated and powerless after a mysterious teenager helps her break free from a twisted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to accompany him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a series of magical tests that, if passed, reward a witch with what she lacks. Together, Agatha and this mysterious teenager assemble a ruthless coven and set out on the Road.”

In addition to Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Mary Livanos, and Jac Schaeffer. The series directors are Jac Schaeffer, Rachel Goldberg, and Gandja Montiero.