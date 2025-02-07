Disney+, the new special episode of I Simpson: the plot and when it comes out

A new adventure over time. Disney+ announces The Past and the Furiousthe new special episode of I Simpson exclusively on the streaming platform. Here is everything we know.

The Past and the Furious, the advances on the plot

In the special episode, he recites the synopsis, Lisa travels back in time until 1923 and discovers that the mini alci of Springfield, once fundamental for the city ecosystem, have been brought to the anger in 1925. It is therefore used to save The Alci with the help of the young Monty Burns, whose future as a ruthless magnate will be involuntarily shaped by Lisa’s actions.

The Past and the Furious, when the special episode of I Simpson comes out

The special episode of I Simpson debuts on Disney+ on February 12, 2025.

Alexander Marchall

