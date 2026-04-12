Disney+, the trailer for The Punisher: One last kill

The white skull on the flak jacket is back. Disney+ announces One last killthe special of The Punisher by Jon Bernthal. The Marvel antihero will have a ‘medium length’ for himself directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green from a screenplay co-written by Bernthal and Green. Here’s everything we know.

The Punisher: One last kill, the trailer

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The Punisher: One last kill, previews on the plot

According to Disney+ and Marvel Television previews, “Frank (Frank Castle, The Punisher’s real name) searches for meaning beyond revenge when an unexpected force brings him back to fight.”

The Punisher: One last kill, the poster

The Punisher: One last kill, when it comes out

The special debuts on Disney+ on May 13, 2026.