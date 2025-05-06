Divine! Tommaso Zorzi returns to the bookstore with his new novel

Comes out today, Tuesday 6 May, Divine!The new novel by Tommaso Zorzi, published by Mondadori, inspired by the figure of Luisa Casati Stampa, the ‘Divine Marchesa’ of the Belle époque.

The book tells the story of a woman who made her life a living work of art. Known for his eccentricity and his free spirit, Luisa has challenged the social conventions of the time, becoming a symbol of audacity and originality. In the novel, Zorzi lets himself glimpse himself and explore it complex and fascinating personality of the Marquise, offering an intimate look at his life and passions, and through the story that makes his figure.

The plot

The ‘missione’ by Luisa Casati Stampa is only one: transforming one’s life into a work of art. Between crazy receptions at Palazzo Venier dei Leoni in Venice, spirit sessions in the ruins of the ancient Appia, frequenting over the lines in Capri, and lovers such as D’Annunzio, the Marquise, eccentric, free and unreachable, in every night of excess challenge the conventions of the time burning fortunes and prejudices. But how far can you play with eternity before being overwhelmed by your myth?

Tommaso, on the other hand, moves between the glossy parties of a frenetic and superficial Milan with a gin tonic always narrow in hand and the irony as an armor to mask that sense of emptiness that is brought with it. The history of the Divine Marquise captures him, persecutes him; In that irregular life Tommaso glimpses himself.

Divine! It tells with irony and lightness, through two narrative voices – that of the Marquise and that of Tommaso – the eternal existential dance between image and reality, between what we show to others and what we keep most precious within us. A fun whirlwind of sequins, peacock feathers and costume parties that leads us to a world made of luxury and illusions, where the truth lurks in the most unthinkable, apparently frivolous details, but which in reality are those that make us really free to be what we want.

The author

Milanese, Tommaso Zorzi is divided between television, social, writing and worldliness with the safe step of those who know how to dare and the uncertainty of those who are sensitive.

The cover