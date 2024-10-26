Do aphrodisiac foods really exist? Here’s what they would be and what science says

When it comes to aphrodisiac foods we mean foods which, according to popular tradition, have the alleged ability to improve sex, such as oysters, chocolate, caviar, truffles, chilli peppers, red wine, etc. The term “aphrodisiac” comes from Aphroditethe goddess of love and fertility in ancient Greece. The birth of this goddess from the sea would explain the ancient beliefs regarding the first aphrodisiac foods, mostly seafood. But today they are missing – or are inconclusive – scientific evidence clear causal links between the intake of foods presented as aphrodisiacs and the increase in libido or sexual performance. We can therefore conclude that the reputation of some foods as aphrodisiacs is essentially based on myths and suggestions. For example, caviar and truffles might traditionally be considered aphrodisiacs due to the fact that they are particularly expensive.

The oystersa food considered an aphrodisiac par excellence, do not contain compounds capable of giving aphrodisiac effects. In all likelihood these seafood are associated with the sexual sphere due to their appearance which can resemble female genitals. A similar discussion applies to carrots, bananas And asparaguswhich have no proven aphrodisiac effect but which are associated with the sexual sphere due to a certain resemblance to male genitalia. Again the idea that they are aphrodisiac foods has no scientific basis.

Certainly among the foods most commonly considered aphrodisiacs there are alcohol. Among the various effects of alcohol there is a general one reduction of inhibitionswhich however only indirectly and in certain contexts can result in an increase in libido.

Also the chocolate it has a long reputation for being an aphrodisiac food. Today we know that chocolate has positive effects on moodalthough it is not clear whether they are due to the chemical compounds within it or the pleasant sensory experience experienced when eating it. Although in fact chocolate promotes the release of serotonin and phenylethylamineassociated with good mood and increased libido, further research is needed to quantify them doses with which these effects would occur, which are however not explicitly aphrodisiacs.

There are many other foods that traditionally have aphrodisiac powers, but although some have the potential to modify libido, scientific evidence on their alleged aphrodisiac effects is limited or absent: the studies carried out so far do not allow us to establish with certainty which of these have aphrodisiac abilities. in the doses we usually consume.

At the moment the only thing we can say is this: some of the foods culturally linked to the sexual sphere are abundant beneficial properties for healthwhich only collaterally and minimally can also increase libido.