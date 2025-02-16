Do not call them ESCHIMESE: who they are, where they live and why it is offensive to call them that

The term “Eskimo” It refers to two large ethnic groups that inhabit a vast territory from Greenland to the Bering Strait covering a distance of about 15,000 kilometers: The Inuitwidespread in the most northern regions of Alaska, Canada and Greenland, and the Yupikmainly present in Alaska and Eastern Siberia. These peoples for a long time, this name has been used to refer to any inhabitant of the Arcticbut today it will surprise you to know that it is considered derogatory and a lot offensive. “Eschimese” can in fact be translated as “raw meat eaters” And it is the name coined by the first colonizers of the Arctic to refer to indigenous populations who lived in the territory. But who are these peoples? What is their story and above all what should we call them?

Who has coined the term “Eschimese”?

The exact origin of the term “Eskimo“It is still debated, but it is believed to have been coined by Algonchinian indigenous people of North America, to refer to Inuit. According to some theories, the word would derive from the expression Anishinaabeg Ashkipok (“raw meat eaters“), subsequently adopted and spread by French colonizers in the seventeenth century and, later, by Englishwho used it in a generic way to identify all the indigenous peoples of the Arctic, without distinguishing between the different populations inhabitants of the territory. The set of peoples generally called “Eschimo” hides of the deep historical, cultural differences and identityand has their own names. The two major inhabitants of the Arctic are in fact the Inuit he is Yupikboth with a strong cultural identity.

Credits: Alaska, Western Canada and United States Collection



Why shouldn’t we call them “Eschimesi”?

Use the term “Eskimo“To describe the Inuit and Yupik not only is inaccuratebut also offensive Because of its meaning (“raw meat eaters”). The continuous use of the term “Eschimese” perpetuates the idea of ​​a uniform peoplewithout cultural and linguistic diversity, and denies the wealth and variety of the traditions of the Inuit and Yupik. Continue to uniform them under a single name would not guarantee them the right of self -refinement, it would mean ignoring their history of resistence And adaptation with the difficult conditions of the Arctic, as well as their commitment to preserve the environment and culture. Calling the Inuit and Yupik with the names they themselves use to describe not only is an act of respect, but it is also essential to understand their reality and their struggle. “Inuit“In fact, it literally means” people “, and this name is a symbol of identity and pride.

Where and how the inuit and the yupik live

The Inuit they Yupik They are two indigenous peoples who live in the arctic regions, but with distinct characteristics and territories. The Inuit live mainly in the arctic regions of Canada, Greenland And Alaska. Their language, theInuktitutis part of the Eschimo-Autine family and has regional variants. Traditionally hunters and fishermenthe Inuit are known for their ability to adapt to extreme climatic conditions, building homes such as igloo In winter e Torba houses in summer. There Seil hunt, whales and caribu It is a fundamental part of their daily and cultural life. The Yupikwhich on the contrary live in theSouth-western Alaska and in the Siberia Eastern, they share the same linguistic family as the Inuit, but they speak a distinct variant. Like the inuit, the Yupik are also traditionally hunters and fishermenwith a particular ability in the crossroads of the Trica’s ivory. Both inuit and Yupik are used to organizing different spiritual practices related to respect for nature and animals, in preparation for hunting. A curiosity about these communities is their traditional method to wash: the maqi (pronounced mock-hey), a steam bath similar to a sauna that takes place in a small wooden or truncated structure, divided into two rooms, where heat and steam are used to purify the body.

Credits: John N. Cobbo Photographs



Currently both peoples face the Challenges deriving from climate changesuch as the dissolution of the ice, the coastal erosion and the reduction of natural resources. Furthermore, industrialization and extractive activities They threaten their territories and traditional practices. Despite these difficulties, Inuit and Yupik continue to fight to preserve their lands, culture and their territorial rights.

Political awards for the populations of the Arctic

In recent decades, the Inuit they Yupik they got a greater political and cultural recognition. In Canadathe Inuit reached a historical agreement with the federal government that led to creation of nunavut In the 1999a autonomous territory administered by the inuit themselves. Also in Alaska and in Greenlandindigenous communities are working for strengthen their self -determination and protect their territorial rights. Inuit and Yupik are not simply “raw meat eaters”, but Vive and dynamic cultures who continue to evolve despite the difficulties. There is no doubt that the use of the term “Eschimese” today not only does not reflect the identity of these peoples, but contributes to perpetuating one distorted and reductive vision. It is essential to learn to recognize and use the names that these communities have chosen for themselves, such as Inuit and Yupik, and to understand their traditions, their language and theirs struggle for the recognition of rights.