Do you remember how Squid Game ended?

Squid Game was the most revolutionary Netflix series of recent years. A title that ended up on everyone’s lips and is currently the most watched non-English series ever on the streaming platform. Released on Netflix last September 17, 2021, this Korean series was able to capture the mind, attention and hearts of many viewers to the point of becoming an unprecedented serial phenomenon.

The story it tells is deceptively simple: a group of 456 people are voluntarily “recruited” to participate in a game to win a prize pool of 45.6 million euros. So far everything is normal until, during the first game “One, two, three stars” (because yes, all the games offered are children’s games) it turns out that whoever loses is eliminated and by eliminated we mean killed. Squid Game is therefore a deadly game which, however, makes us reflect a lot on the value of money, on the importance given to money at the expense of life itself (many competitors, in fact, if not all, after deciding to abandon the game discovering to risk their lives, they choose to return because their reality is just as desperate in their eyes.

And so it is that with a succession of six games and countless deaths, pastel colours, a room where they can sleep together and essentially make friends, these people try to survive and get to the grand finale where the Squid Game will be played, a typical Korean street.

The Squid Game review

How Squid Game ended, the summary

Who makes it to the final? Two people. The first is number 456, the protagonist of the series and, together with him, his friend, or rather, ex-friend, a Stanford graduate who turns out to be of unprecedented coldness and malice even though he arrives at the last step of the Squid Game to win the jackpot and earn money. A man who sacrifices his own friends in order to win, a man who goes as far as killing the third competitor in the race to have fewer challengers and have a greater chance of winning and who, if he could lend a hand to someone, doesn’t.

And so it is that in the last episode of Squid Game the final game is played with a group of VIP spectators who bet on who will die and who will win and the winner will be the number 456. But there are many answers that man will want to look for and which he will discover only a year later when he is contacted again by the organizers of the game and will discover that the mastermind behind the entire infernal machine of Squid Game is none other than one of his gaming companions with whom he had bonded the most, dead (apparently) in one of the matches. The old Korean, suffering from cancer and on the verge of death, in fact, reveals that he organized this whole game because those who have too much money get bored, can no longer enjoy anything and the only thing that interested him before dying was to return to experience that emotion of sharing that he could only achieve by personally participating in the game and making friends with others.

The shock ending of the story is then revealed with a very intelligent game of revelations that does not betray itself even once. And after all this, the former number 456 who, after having won all the money, continues to live a life like the one before but without any affections (unfortunately they disappeared while playing Squid Game). Only when he decides to go to the United States to see his daughter does he revisit the scene that happened to him last year and, finding the ticket for the deadly game, he decides to call the number and threaten to make them stop. Will he succeed? We’ll have to wait for Squid Game 2, if there is one, to find out.

