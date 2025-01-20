Do you remember how The Night Agent ended? The summary while waiting for the second season

It was March 2023 when The Night Agent debuted on Netflix, a new thriller series ready to become one of the most successful titles on the streaming platform. In fact, just after its release, this spy series ended up in first place in the top 10, surpassing even the giant of the moment: Mare Fuori. The Night Agent is a sophisticated and captivating action thriller series based on the novel by Matthew Quirk which is returning to Netflix on January 23, 2025 with its second season. The story is that of a low-level FBI agent who works in the basement of the White House and is tasked with manning a telephone that never rings, until one evening a ring throws him into a dangerous and rapidly developing conspiracy that leads up to the Oval Office.

For those who want a recap on the ending of The Night Agent to better prepare for watching the new episodes of the second chapter, here’s how things went.

How The Night Agent ends, the explanation

The final episode of The Night Agent sees the President of the United States involved in an attempt on her life. The group of traitors in the White House, in fact, organized to kill the President without the knowledge of Diane Farr who, once she discovers the truth about what her colleagues planned to kill the most important person in the United States, decides to help Peter and Rose to foil the attack. Thus, the three arrive at David Camp, where the bomb was placed that would have blown up the place and killed the President and everyone present.

The bomb is brought inside the shelter but Peter and Rose manage to enter the structure, hiding in the trunk of Farr’s car and foil the attack also thanks to the help of Chelsea Arrington, the bodyguard of Maddie, the daughter of Redfield. Thus, thanks to the intervention of Peter and Rose, the President of the United States manages to discover the whole truth about what happened with the terrorist attack on the subway, caused by her own corrupt collaborators in the White House, including Diane Farr and Redfield .

Diane, despite a gunshot, manages to survive but a future awaits her in prison, as well as in Redfield. As for hitmen Ellen and Dale, both will die as will Agent Erik Monks. Peter, however, after this story will make a career advancement by becoming a night agent and will discover the truth about his father and that is, unfortunately, he was one of the bad guys. Rose, who is now his girlfriend, will decide to go to California to reopen her company and wait for him while he is on a secret mission. Agent Chelsea Arrigton will become part of the US president’s security team.

