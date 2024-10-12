Doctor Odyssey, Ryan Murphy’s new series on Disney+: cast, trailer, plot and when it comes out

A new procedural signed by Ryan Murphy is on the way. Disney+ announces the debut of Doctor Odysseythe drama set on a cruise ship. From the trailer to the cast, through to the plot and release date, here’s everything you need to know.

Doctor Odyssey, the trailer

Doctor Odyssey, the plot

“Max is the new doctor on board a luxury cruise ship where the staff works hard and has even more fun – reads the synopsis of Doctor Odyssey – . Max and his small but prepared team find themselves having to face unique medical emergencies and having to deal with each other, kilometers away from the coast”.

Doctor Odyssey, the cast and the production

Doctor Odyssey stars Joshua Jackson, Phillipa Soo, Sean Teale and Don Johnson. The series, produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television, is written and executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken. Joshua Jackson and Don Johnson serve as executive producers, while Paris Barclay directs and serves as executive producer. Eric Paquette, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich also serve as executive producers.

Doctor Odyssey, the key art

Doctor Odyssey, when it comes out

The series debuts on Disney+ on November 28, 2024.