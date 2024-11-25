Dope Thief, the release date of the crime TV series produced by Ridley Scott has been revealed

While it will still be a long time before we see the TV series about Pompeii produced by Ridley Scott on Prime Video, a crime series executively produced and partly directed by the director of Blade Runner and Gladiator is coming to Apple TV+.

The series in question is called Dope Thief, the new crime drama is created and executive produced by Oscar nominee Peter Craig (The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick), and executive produced by Ridley Scott, who also directs the first episode, and from Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Causeway, Bullet Train), who also stars in the series.

The cast of Dope Thief

The cast alongside Emmy and Tony nominee Brian Tyree Henry includes Wagner Moura (Narcos, Civil War), Marin Ireland (The Umbrella Academy, Sneaky Pete), Kate Mulgrew (Star Trek: Prodigy, The Magnificent Meyersons), Nesta Cooper (See), Amir Arison (The Blacklist) and Golden Globe winner Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible).

From Apple Studios, Dope Thief is a Scott Free Production and is executive produced by Craig alongside Scott, David W. Zucker, Richard Heus, Henry, Jordan Sheehan, Clayton Krueger and Jennifer Wiley-Moxley.

What Dope Thief is about

Based on the book of the same name by Dennis Tafoya, the series follows two crooks, longtime friends, who pose as DEA agents to burglarize an unknown house in rural Philadelphia. Their little scam turns into a matter of life and death when they unwittingly uncover the largest secret narcotics corridor on the East Coast.

When Dope Thief comes out

Dope Thief will be released on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 14 with the first two episodes of the eight total, followed by new episodes every Friday, until April 25.