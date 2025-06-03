Dossier was born, the new section of investigations and insights on Today.it

Dossier was born, the new section of investigations and insights on uisjournal.com





Dossier is the investigative journalism team of the CityNews editorial group that publishes, among the many newspapers, the newspaper uisjournal.com. The project was born in June 2022, with the commitment to offer investigations and insights every day. Since then we have grown up and today we can count on twenty -two editorial offices of journalists from every Italian region. The twenty -second is precisely the editorial staff of your TODAY.it.

Dossier’s information is complementary to what you are used to reading in your newspaper and is the natural evolution of our investigations and our insights. On the one hand, the story of the news, politics, sport and current affairs that you have always shown to appreciate for speed, precision and rigor (and that remains free). On the other, the investigation, the explanation, the need to go beyond the news to reveal and document successes and failures, investments and waste, goals and inefficiencies of (and in) our country. A service that you can choose to follow and support, subscribing to you here.

Dossier is your practical guide of everyday life, because our newspaper continues to be a welcoming community of readers and informed readers Fabrizio Gattieditorial director insights by TODAY.IT

On September 1, 2022, at the beginning of my beautiful journey with you readers and readers, as the editorial director of the insights of Toray.it, we had set our common goal: to tell Italy that I struggle and dream. And this is what we will continue to do with dossier. According to an idea of ​​secular journalism and without prejudices, concentrated on the country, on its different voices, its provinces, where every day you live, it is difficult. And, in fact, you still dream. But you also suffer.

Dossier, the in -depth information of uisjournal.com

Our insights speak of economics, health, society, power, crime. But also of sciences, because we believe in research and shared knowledge as a source of progress and cultural wealth. What you read in the Dossier section is the result of days, weeks, sometimes months of work. The time necessary to formulate questions and collect the answers, search for sources, process data and numbers, consult confidential documents, infiltrate us if necessary with hidden microphones and cameras and make all the appropriate checks on the collected material. With our reports, you will also have photographs, videos, the graphs and maps that will help us understand the new world.

In these years of investigations and insights we have first unmasked the waste and scams of the Superbonus. We denounced the drama of those who die before being treated by public health. We monitored the role of China and the United States in the New (Dis) World Order and told the tragedy of Ukraine invaded by Russia, of Israel attacked by the Palestinian terrorists of Hamas on 7 October 2023 and the massacre of Palestinians in Gaza, raza on the ground of the Israeli bombs. We then discovered the scandal of Fiore team dossier against the Italian economy, from which two investigations of the judiciary still ongoing, and much more. But we also explained the family -friendly economy to better understand topics such as rentals, pensions, work, insurance, savings and purchases, from used cars to houses. For this Dossier is your practical guide of everyday life. Also thanks to your reports. We will be there, we will inform you and listen to you as always, because our community continues to be a welcoming house of readers and informed readers.

Below you can find some useful information to subscribe and contact us.

