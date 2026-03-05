Drying clothes at home on the drying rack increases humidity, but does not necessarily expose us to mold

When let’s lay it down the clothes in the house, the water contained in the fibres evaporates and disperses into the environment, increasing therelative humidity of the room. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità tells us that a healthy environment should maintain a relative humidity level below 50%.

If the humidity exceeds 50% for long periods, ideal conditions are created for proliferation of mold on the walls of the house. Breathe spores of mold and any mycotoxins produced by them continuously is unhealthy, especially for those who suffer from asthma or allergiesbut this doesn’t mean that lying down at home automatically makes us sick.

Mold in your home can also release volatile microbial compounds that contribute to musty odor.



In fact, the idea that hanging clothes at home means “breathing mold” or “breathing detergents” is an exaggeration. There is no scientific evidence to indicate a risk real of intoxication from scented molecules deriving from the detergent for the simple fact of having a drying rack in the room.

There’s no need to worry if you don’t have a balcony or a dryer. So what can we do? The simplest and most effective method is open the windows. Turning the air around allows excess moisture to escape, bringing levels back to normal. If, however, we do not want to open the windows due to the cold or for other reasons, we can opt to purchase a dehumidifier which is useful for reducing humidity.

Unfortunately, the rumors circulating online often point to scaresking to get views: it’s pure sensationalism. So can it be laid out at home safely? Absolutely yes. The important thing is to make sure that the humidity does not increase too much, so as not to allow mold to proliferate.